In addition to being a reporter/photographer for the Sierra County Sentinel, covering the students of our community, their schools, their sports teams and activity groups, I wear another hat. In 2017, in a move to give back to the students of Sierra County and with the help of a few others, I formed the student support group, We Are Tigers, with the motto, “Many Students. Many Schools. One Team.” Its mission was and is to build the sense in all our students, indeed in all of us, that We Are Tigers.
The group is much like a booster club, but with a twist. We Are Tigers is committed to serving all the students of the district, supporting all their sports teams, activity groups, and those students who are not part of either.
While fundraising efforts, including the rifle raffle and the 2020 We Are Tigers Covid facemask sales, may not have been as successful as we would have liked, it is now time to start distributing funds to the student teams and groups, which is our mission.
On May 17 on behalf of We Are Tigers, I presented the checks to the first two student activity groups. Each given $400 were HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) and Tigers Unidos. These two activity groups are among the newest at the high school.
HOSA, an NMAA sanctioned activity group, is sending 14 HSHS students to the International Leadership Conference, June 22-25, in Nashville, Tennessee. That they would qualify that number to attend is quite an achievement for a brand-new group.
Tiger’s Unidos as its name implies, is committed to building unity among all students. They embrace the idea that no Tiger walks alone. Looking for the positive, they work to help every student to feel included, valued and cared for.
These were just the first. Over the next week or so, three more activity groups will receive similar awards, five in total.
Next, as the 2022-2023 school year approaches in July, the five Tiger sports teams active in the fall will each receive a similar award. Football, volleyball, cross country, soccer and cheer will be awarded. After that, as each season approaches, the sports teams starting up for that season will receive an award, as will additional activity groups.
We Are Tigers is also conferring Tiger Heart Scholarships on four graduating seniors this year. We are also looking for ways to help build in the students at the elementary schools more Tiger Pride and Tiger Spirit and have a couple ideas in the works. Our plan is to expand awards granted to teams and groups to include those at both Hot Springs High and T-or-C Middle School.
We appreciate all the help given us by individuals and businesses across the community. It is when we all come together, each person doing even one small thing to help improve things, that we can truly change the world. As our We Are Tigers slogan says, “The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination.”
