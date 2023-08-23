It all started with a t-shirt. We Are Tigers traces its beginning to the fall of 2017 when after covering the students of our schools, their teams and activities, I wanted a way to say thank you to them. A t-shirt that I could give to the teams I covered seemed like a nice gesture.
I took a motto and an idea of an image to a local businessman, the father of a girl who was on two of the Tiger teams I covered. I didn’t know him other than knowing that among other things, he could produce t-shirts. He took the ideas and words I had and created what would become our logo, the Tiger head we now see everywhere and the motto, “Many Students, Many Schools, One Team. We Are Tigers!”
By the time we were ready to print, early that winter, the idea expanded a bit. We needed to give one shirt to each student at both the middle school and the high school, homes of the teams I covered. After all, they ALL were Tigers. Our printer wizard said that if I bought, the now many hundreds of the raw, plain shirts, he would print them at no cost.
When the shirts were nearly ready to be given to the students, I realized my mistake. The elementary students were also Tigers. But I was nearly tapped out. That’s when we had an incredibly generous offer from a local businesswoman who said she would pay to buy more shirts so we could produce them for the elementary schools.
In the end, we gave a free shirt to every student, every teacher, staff member, coach at all five schools, with a bi-lingual one for Arrey Elementary. That was when We Are Tigers was born.
In the weeks after handing them out, the question arose. “What next?” Next would be Tiger Day 2018. If all students are all one Tiger team, then aren’t all in the entire community Tigers too? So, we decided to have a day when everyone would come together to celebrate as one team.
Tiger Day, held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 encouraged every student team, every activity group to have a booth. In it they could showcase what their team or group was about, or create an interactive game, or anything else they wanted. It was then that the We Are Tigers slogan came about, “The only limitation is your imagination.” We also encouraged any local business, organization or governmental body, law enforcement and first responders to also have booths. The only condition was that they could not sell anything. This was to be a completely free event.
Enough money was raised that each person that came to Tiger Stadium that day was given a ticket for a meal and a book bag, printed with the We Are Tigers logo and “Tiger Day 2018.” The ticket could be taken to large marquee tents we had set up where four awesome gentlemen were grilling hamburgers and hot dogs. Everyone got a free meal and drink.
There were golf driving and free throw shooting competitions, there was a petting zoo, a bouncy castle and a dunk tank, there were balloons and photo booths and displays and games of every description. And it was all free to attend.
This set the tone for We Are Tigers. Whatever we did, it had to be for the students. The following year there was Tiger Day 2019, then a few months later, the pandemic and everything came to a halt.
We Are Tigers launched a number of initiatives. We sold face masks to raise money and used it to design and produce t-shirts for several teams. Each team received for free enough shirts for each team member to have one with enough left to sell 40 or so, to raise money for their teams.
As things opened back up, We Are Tigers remained active. We launched the Tiger Heart Scholarship with the class of 2019, and have each year since awarded scholarships to graduating students, most recently four students from the class of 2023 receiving $750 each.
Over the past 18 months, We Are Tigers has given cash awards to 15 teams and activity groups, sponsored band instruments for Tigers who could not afford one. We purchase a 35-foot movie projection screen for the schools to use. We have helped to organize and continue to support the Annual Student Art Show, support Grad Bash and other student activities and so much more. Most recently we spearheaded to effort to have a giant inflatable Tiger head mascot tunnel for our teams, activity groups and clubs to use.
Going forward, We Are Tigers is working to become a registered 501(c) (3) non-profit. We want to expand our role to become a de facto “booster” organization, dedicated to supporting all Tiger teams, student activity groups and clubs at all five of our schools. We are committed to continuing the Tiger Heart Scholarships and other programs that are of direct benefit to students. No one connected with We Are Tigers will ever receive a dime for their efforts, never have, never will. Rather, most dig deep into our own pockets to help fund what we do.
We Are Tigers has always and will always be about the students. It is a reflection of the greatness of our community. We come up with ideas that serve our kids and like magic, amazing people from across the community come together to help make it happen. That, in essence is what We Are Tigers is all about. It is directed solely around our students, but it is truly about all of the community coming together to do it. It is about all the community understanding that we all are on one team. We Are Tigers.
