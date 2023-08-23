It all started with a t-shirt. We Are Tigers traces its beginning to the fall of 2017 when after covering the students of our schools, their teams and activities, I wanted a way to say thank you to them. A t-shirt that I could give to the teams I covered seemed like a nice gesture. 

I took a motto and an idea of an image to a local businessman, the father of a girl who was on two of the Tiger teams I covered. I didn’t know him other than knowing that among other things, he could produce t-shirts. He took the ideas and words I had and created what would become our logo, the Tiger head we now see everywhere and the motto, “Many Students, Many Schools, One Team. We Are Tigers!”

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

