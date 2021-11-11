At the school board meeting Monday evening, Superintendent Dr. Segura began by reading a statement to the community regarding the events last month that resulted in the cancellation of the remainder of the football season. Her statement below:
“I want to take some time to address the extremely sad situation that has gravely impacted our school and community. on October 20, we were informed of a hazing incident that occurred on our Hot Springs High School campus that involved individuals from our Tiger family. The hazing incident in the locker room, and an additional incident on a bus ride home from an away game, resulted in some extremely difficult decisions that had to be made that resulted in the resignation of our football coach, the cancellation of the remainder of the football season, and the consequences for those directly involved in the incident that occurred.
What we have come to realize throughout this investigation, is that there are victims on every side of this situation, and others like it, that have occurred not just amongst our current students, but for generations of students from previous school years. We are devastated with the information we have received regarding our students being victims of hazing and other acts of violation. We need to take a stand as a community and put an end to these behaviors now! The continuation of behaviors like this has the potential to negatively impact our student’s lives forever.
Today, as your Superintendent, I call on EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU: students, staff, families and community members to put an end to behaviors that perpetuate bullying, hazing, threat and intimidation, and physical violence from this day forward. All of our students deserve to feel safe and unafraid to go to school and be a part of any athletic or activity team. It is up to our entire community to shift this culture and make this wrong a right. I am her today to tell you that WE as a Tiger family need to pull together and greatly support one another during this difficult time. Pointing fingers, blame, and shame are not appropriate. We know that families are doing their best with the resources that they have, which is why we need to work together, not against one another, when faced with challenges such as this. We are TIGER STRONG and will not allow this to define who we are. Our district’s priority is student safety and wellness. We take this very seriously and will immediately address anything that compromises this, regardless of how difficult the decisions may be. I am confident that we will rise above this by learning form this damaging situation, by focusing on restorative approaches to heal those who have been directly affected and not repeat the mistakes of the past.”
