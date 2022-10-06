A bit later in the year than originally planned, primarily due to ongoing cost increases and supply chain interruptions, Truth or Consequences’ Main Street District water system improvement project is now set to begin staging for construction on or about October 15. With combined grant/loan funding exceeding $9 million, this initiative will include open-trench work to replace water lines and system components along North Broadway, Main Street, Austin Street and other connecting corridors. Although contractors will be taking steps to minimize disruption within the city’s business district, business owners, residents and visitors can expect to encounter ongoing construction activity throughout the coming year. Project engineers are aiming to complete this significant infrastructure upgrade by November 2023.

Replacement of the Main Street District’s water line system will undoubtedly be a major step forward in the administration’s efforts to address the city’s aging and failing water infrastructure. This acknowledged, water line leaks continue to be a common sight throughout the city, and while diligently working to maintain system integrity, the water department’s present crew of two is not only limited in manpower, but also millions of dollars shy of the revenue required to truly address all of the city’s water supply concerns.  

