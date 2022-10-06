A bit later in the year than originally planned, primarily due to ongoing cost increases and supply chain interruptions, Truth or Consequences’ Main Street District water system improvement project is now set to begin staging for construction on or about October 15. With combined grant/loan funding exceeding $9 million, this initiative will include open-trench work to replace water lines and system components along North Broadway, Main Street, Austin Street and other connecting corridors. Although contractors will be taking steps to minimize disruption within the city’s business district, business owners, residents and visitors can expect to encounter ongoing construction activity throughout the coming year. Project engineers are aiming to complete this significant infrastructure upgrade by November 2023.
Replacement of the Main Street District’s water line system will undoubtedly be a major step forward in the administration’s efforts to address the city’s aging and failing water infrastructure. This acknowledged, water line leaks continue to be a common sight throughout the city, and while diligently working to maintain system integrity, the water department’s present crew of two is not only limited in manpower, but also millions of dollars shy of the revenue required to truly address all of the city’s water supply concerns.
At almost every opportunity since he first joined the municipality’s administration, city manager Bruce Swingle has alerted citizens to the failing water and wastewater infrastructure. He regularly reminds city commissioners and community residents how the problems now being encountered are the result of many decades of neglect and strongly emphasizes how significant improvement will take many years to realize.
While the downtown project marks a major step forward, aging supply lines and components throughout the system continue to fail, with repair efforts often thwarted by new leaks emerging from weakened points only yards away. During the September 28 city commission meeting, newly hired water/wastewater department director Pete English acknowledged this issue, noting a current series of problems with water lines along Veater Street. He suggested this section of the water infrastructure would be a high priority for future improvements, but acknowledged that repairs would continue to be necessary until funding for such a project becomes available. In the meantime, English said when possible, as with a recent repair along Van Patten Street, full sections of new pipe are being installed in areas with frequent leaks. Although pointing out how this approach would address some problem areas and could in some cases serve as an effective stop-gap, English indicated budget constraints and staff limitations presently only allow for selective line replacements in this manner.
As he was again detailing persistent water system failures and concerns during the September 28 commission meeting, city manager Swingle noted the municipality’s recent submission of a $54 million funding request for water and wastewater improvements to the federal government. Commissioners were told that due to the efforts of Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Lujan, the city would be receiving approximately $1.9 million. While far short of the amount required to realize a fully functional infrastructure, Swingle expressed the municipality’s appreciation for the support and suggested the funds would be put to good use. In a brief interview October 3, the city manager acknowledged he was still waiting to confirm what project from the city’s request the $1.9 million was being directed towards. Swingle said he would be meeting with Senator Lujan later in the week and was expecting to gain a clearer understanding of the coming federal assistance at that time.
With continued water line breaks and other system failures likely to be encountered for the foreseeable future, city crews have little recourse but to focus on the most severe issues first. This approach frequently requires staff to set aside smaller leaks for a considerable period of time, which in turn can give community residents an impression that nothing is being done. Such situations can prompt concerned residents to repeatedly contact city authorities to “be sure” the municipality is aware of a specific leak or issue. While Swingle fully encourages T-or-C residents to report water leaks or other problems they may observe, repeated reporting is unnecessary and can take staff time away from more vital duties. In the case of a major line break or similarly significant issues encountered outside of regular business hours, the city manager said he would certainly want citizens to phone 911 and alert dispatch operators to the problem. However, the city pays a fee for every service call managed through the regional dispatch authority. Therefore, unnecessary emergency calls serve no added benefit and require the expenditure of all important revenue.
Swingle indicated the over-reporting of issues is not a major concern, but just one of the hurdles city staff members must cope with as they work to improve the water infrastructure. Other obstacles have included staff members being confronted by frustrated customers, distracting crews from repair duties, as well as the frequent theft of hazard cones.
Although short of funding, supplies and manpower, the city manager notes how the city’s water department crew is continually responding to calls and is working extended hours to shore up the failing infrastructure. As efforts continue to secure funding and plan for future upgrades, Swingle encourages citizens to recognize the stresses city crew members are working through and to find patience when coping with water service issues that may arise in the months and years to come.
