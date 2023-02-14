Construction Update: Water Outage Planned for Some Areas from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2023
Update as of Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
NOTE: All construction is weather permitting and is subject to changes without notice.
CONTACTS for questions and concerns or to sign up for email updates on the project:
Patti Watson, 505-245-3134 office; 505-269-9691 cell; pattiw@cwastrategic.com
Ty Stevers, 505-245-3138 office: 505-417-9989 cell; tys@cwastrategic.com
To relocate a six-inch water line that is in conflict with a new storm drainage pipeline, a water shutoff that will affect some businesses and homes is planned from approximately 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
The shutoff will definitely affect homes and businesses in the following areas (red on map):
Both sides of North Date Street from New School Road to Barton Road
East Smith Avenue
Pine Street
Truth or Consequences Elementary School (which is not in session on this day)
If additional valves are needed to shut the water off, the following homes and businesses may potentially be affected (orange on map)
Silver Street
We apologize for the inconvenience. Here are some steps you can take to have water available:
Fill tub(s) with water and use the water to refill toilet tanks, wash hands and water pets.
Fill containers for drinking and cooking.
Please keep taps closed until the water is back on. We recommend running your kitchen or bathroom faucet for 5-10 minutes after the water is turned back on to get rid of milky water, which indicates there is air in the water, or red or discolored water, which indicates there was debris in the pipeline.
