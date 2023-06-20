logo.png

Officials working on the North Date Street roundabout project will be effecting a temporary water service shut off from approximately 6-to-9 a.m.,Thursday morning, June 22. 

This service interruption is necessary to allow for the removal of an existing fire hydrant and will specifically affect customers in the Gateway shopping center, as well as the Sierra County Administration building.

