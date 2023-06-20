Officials working on the North Date Street roundabout project will be effecting a temporary water service shut off from approximately 6-to-9 a.m.,Thursday morning, June 22.
This service interruption is necessary to allow for the removal of an existing fire hydrant and will specifically affect customers in the Gateway shopping center, as well as the Sierra County Administration building.
Contractors have expressed apologies for any inconveniences caused by this service outage and will be working to minimize the effort’s duration.
Once service has been restored, project authorities encourage affected customers to run a bathroom or kitchen faucet for five to ten minutes to flush out any air or impurities trapped within the water line by this project. Water that appears milky indicates air in the lines, while red or discolored water is a sign that debris was present in the pipeline.
Further information about the June 22 water service interruption, as well as the ongoing Date Street renovation project is available by contacting Patti Watson by email at pattiw@cwastrategic.com, or by phone at 505-245-3134 office, 505-269-9691 cell. Information is also available by contacting Ty Stevers by email at tys@cwastrategic.com, or by phone at 505-245-3138 office, 505-417-9989 cell.
