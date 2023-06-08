Rec Board .tiff

As reported elsewhere in this issue of the Sentinel, ongoing water system issues have recently forced the City of Truth or Consequences to significantly reduce water usage by all municipal departments. While city authorities were moving to replace a failed pump in the days ahead, Community Services Director OJ Hechler told members of the Recreation and Golf Course Advisory Board during their June 5 regular meeting how related restrictions on irrigation was primarily responsible for a current drying out of grass surfaces in all of the city’s parks. While affirming effluent water was being utilized for irrigation at the Louis Armijo Sports Complex and elsewhere, Hechler indicated this was limited, and acknowledged that without consistent rain, a further browning of grass would be likely until regular irrigation could resume.

 

