As reported elsewhere in this issue of the Sentinel, ongoing water system issues have recently forced the City of Truth or Consequences to significantly reduce water usage by all municipal departments. While city authorities were moving to replace a failed pump in the days ahead, Community Services Director OJ Hechler told members of the Recreation and Golf Course Advisory Board during their June 5 regular meeting how related restrictions on irrigation was primarily responsible for a current drying out of grass surfaces in all of the city’s parks. While affirming effluent water was being utilized for irrigation at the Louis Armijo Sports Complex and elsewhere, Hechler indicated this was limited, and acknowledged that without consistent rain, a further browning of grass would be likely until regular irrigation could resume.
GOLF COURSE FESTIVAL PREP
Municipal golf course superintendent Rick Artman offered board members an update on preparations for the coming weekend’s Turtleback Mountain Music Festival, which he said would feature two performance stages along number one and number three fairways. To prepare for the added wear and tear on the turf that is expected, Artman relayed how he had recently boosted the application of fertilizer. He also indicated further precautions would be made to safeguard the facility’s greens from unnecessary foot traffic, while at least one green would be utilized for a chipping contest fundraiser to support future golf course operations.
To accommodate the crowd of visitors expected for the weekend’s music festival, Artman said overflow parking areas were being established at nearby Hot Springs High School and T-or-C Middle School. He noted how course fencing would be opened to allow for easy course access to these parking areas. Board members were told another overflow parking area was being established at the race track off North Kopra Street and Artman noted that this area would also be open for dry camping throughout the weekend.
GAZEBO PROJECT ADVANCING, SLOWLY
In addition to water system frustrations, Hechler indicated the long anticipated gazebo project for Ralph Edwards Park was also delivering a lesson in patience. After ordering the gazebo and advancing development of the structure’s components late last year, Hechler acknowledged how he had originally hoped to see the new gazebo in place by late spring or early summer. Unfortunately, supply chain delays and time consuming project approval processes have continued to extend the initiative’s timeline.
Board members were told the gazebo’s components are presently scheduled to be delivered to the city in early August. Hechler said if this is realized contractor installation of the structure would follow.
With expectations obviously tempered by the supply chain issues and other delays, the community services director was reluctant to offer a date for completion of the gazebo project. He told board members at the present moment he would be looking for the project to be completed at some point before the end of this calendar year.
Hechler also told board members that the planned addition of new exercise equipment at Ralph Edwards Park would be addressed after the gazebo project was in hand.
BOARD TERMS ADDRESSED
In addition to a vacant board position created by the departure of long time member Carole Wheeler, and a second vacancy now being created by the pending departure of the board’s current secretary Jeni Neely, the advisory board also addressed the term expiration of board chairman Ingo Hoeppner and vice-chair David Dawdy during the June 5 session.
While Neeley expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to serve on the board and to her fellow members for their cooperation and efforts, she emphasized her intent to step away from the advisory board after the evening’s meeting.
After sharing their appreciation for Neely’s efforts, both Hoeppner and Dawdy confirmed their intent to seek another term with the board and the submission of new applications for consideration.
Neely also acknowledged the receipt of an application from long time community member Audon Trujillo to fill one of the board’s now two vacant posts. After reviewing the application, advisory board members expressed support for Trujillo and unanimously approved a motion to advance a recommendation to approve his application to the city commission.
Members then unanimously approved a motion recommending the reappointment of both Hoeppner and Dawdy, which will also be forward to the city commission for a final decision.
POOL SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS
After first noting his pleasure in the large turnout seen at the municipal swimming pool for it’s opening day, May 29, Hechler alerted board members to some recent modifications made in the pool’s weekly swim schedule.
He noted that in order to better accommodate patrons, regular therapy and aerobics sessions were being moved from a previous 11:15 am start to 12:15 pm.
While pleased with attendance thus far seen for the pool’s daily afternoon open swim sessions, Hechler said an evening open swim presently scheduled for Mondays from 4-to-6 pm would likely be moved to alternative evenings in the future to see what works best for everyone.
In discussion, board secretary Neeley noted how the evening open swim hours do not truly offer those who work 8-to-5 an opportunity to utilize the facility. In acknowledging Hechler’s comments regarding potential changes in the evening open swims, she encouraged him to consider this point when looking at other potential scheduling options.
The newly modified schedule will be posted on the city’s website at www.torcnm.org, and further information is available at the municipal swimming pool, 775 Daniels Street or by phoning the facility at 575-894-6151.
OTHER REPORTS AND ITEMS
•During public comment, local resident Jeanne Sellars returned to follow up on a recommendation to develop a splash pad area for young children, which she made during the board’s previous session. She provided Hechler with contact information for a regional sales representative, who has already assisted in developing similar splash pad areas for the cities of Las Cruces, Deming and other communities throughout the region.
•After updating the board about preparations for the weekend’s music festival, golf course superintendent Artman offered confirmation of the supply chain delays Hechler has been long reporting. He relayed how last September or in the early weeks of October an order for 50 new sprinklers was placed to bolster course maintenance.
Artman said he was recently told he could expect delivery of the new sprinklers later in the week.
The course superintendent further noted that delivery of the facility’s new disc golf baskets was presently expected within the next two weeks.
•In his regular report, Hechler also noted how the following evening would mark the end of a successful Little League season, and told board members the spring softball league season would be ending in July.
He further reported that the Sierra County Farmers Market would be continuing to gather on Saturday morning’s in Ralph Edwards Park through December.
