The Elephant Butte City Council addressed several action items centering on advancing the multi-phase Warm Springs Boulevard renovation project during the board’s September 22 regular meeting. The afternoon’s session also included planning revisions for the next development phase of the city’s wastewater system, as well as the official swearing-in of treasurer Kristin Saavedra, agreements supporting fire department operations and a presentation outlining a potential sanitation service option by representatives of Socorro-based Valley Sanitation.
COMPLETING WARM SPRINGS
With the recent and welcomed addition of approximately $845,000 in state allocated funding, city manager Stephen Archuleta and Bohannan-Huston engineer David Shields outlined how available revenue would now allow for the Warm Springs Boulevard renovation project to move toward completion. The initiative’s first phase, a widening and full renovation of the Butte Boulevard intersection, was finalized earlier this year, and the city’s sights are now set on seeing the project through. Plans now call for a continued widening of the roadway, along with numerous drainage and access upgrades from the Butte Boulevard intersection to the Turtleback Mountain Resort’s main entrance, and a full repaving.
Councilors first joined in unanimously approving a Transportation Project Fund Grant Agreement with the New Mexico Department of Transportation. Shield said this measure would provide sufficient funding to assure the inclusion of a pavement overlay extension, from the Turtleback Mountain Resort’s entrance to the boulevard’s intersection with Highway 181.
After also unanimously approving an accompanying resolution, councilors tended to a second resolution, which formalized the city’s participation in NMDOT’s annual Municipal Arterial Program. Shields told board members this revenue would bolster funding for phase-II development along Warm Springs Boulevard to the Turtleback Mountain Resort entrance. With this noted, councilors quickly joined in fully supporting a motion to participate the MAP funding opportunity.
•Earlier in the session, councilor Cathy Harmon noted the recent introduction of riprap concrete near an area of Warm Springs Boulevard that presently pools a considerable amount of runoff during heavy rains. Shields said the concrete riprap was added to hopefully minimize erosion that had begun to occur in that area. He told council members that while a concern, a crown had been left on the roadway and the pooling was being tolerated as a stop-gap measure, with an understanding that the drainage issues would be corrected as part of the upcoming phase-II construction.
•Harmon also raised concern about a portion of Michigan Drive, which she noted was marked by a near 90-degree turn and was poorly lit at night. She pointed out how the turn posed a danger to motorists and suggested the addition of markings at the pavement’s edge would help alert drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to the adjacent culvert and/or drop off. City manager Archuleta said staff members were aware of this issue and told Harmon that steps were being taken to assure the installation of markings and other protective measure along that portion of Michigan Drive.
WASTEWATER PROJECT ADJUSTMENT
During the council’s August 17, council members addressed decisions regarding the application of approximately $2.9 million in capital outlay revenue, which was specifically earmarked for wastewater system expansion. Among the decisions rendered by the board was an option to forego installations along a portion of Cimarron Drive to allow for further connections along nearby streets already designated.
Returning to this decision September 22, city manager Archuleta said a subsequent review of project maps found the omission of Cimarron Drive would also eliminate a straightforward connection to other designated areas, and would pose an unnecessary difficulty. With this noted, he encouraged board members to consider replace the previously removed portion of Cimarron Drive back on the project list and to instead postpone system expansion to a portion of Brazos Street identified in the August 17 action.
In discussion, councilors acknowledged the importance of maintaining a connecting conduit along Cimarron Drive. Mayor pro-tem Kim Skinner noted the suggested revision would allow for Zone-A of the established wastewater system plan to be completed, and would focus the city’s next Colonias funding request toward connecting residences in Zone-B. Skinner then entered a motion to approve the proposed request with the recommended street change, which was quickly supported with a second and unanimously approved, with mayor Phillip Mortensen abstaining.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND ITEMS
•With councilor Travis Atwell abstaining, councilors unanimously approved an agreement with Sierra County for the administration and enforcement of the city’s floodplain management regulations. Along with similar agreements for the City of Truth or Consequences and the Village of Williamsburg, this service will be provided by Atwell through his post as Sierra County’s Emergency Services Coordinator.
•Board members also joined in unanimously approving two measures recommended by volunteer fire department Chief John Mascaro. The first asked councilors to formally adopt the 2021 International Fire Code, which Mascaro said was key for the fire department’s operations and for projects aimed at addressing water supply and fire hydrants. Board members then joined in approving a proposed mutual aid agreement with Spaceport America’s fire team. Mascaro noted how it takes a considerable amount of time to respond to calls from many portions of eastern Sierra County, and told councilors having an agreement would allow the spaceport’s team to also respond to such calls, greatly improving firefighting capabilities for nearby residents and property owners.
•Before council members moved on to address other items on the agenda, Mascaro also confirmed that the new Knox-Box program (providing a secured key for emergency responders) was ready to begin ordering units for interested residents. He further outlined current efforts to secure supportive grants and announced that councilor Travis Atwell had been selected to serve as the fire department’s new deputy fire chief.
•City manager Archuleta began his regular report by expressing his appreciation for the ongoing efforts and personal commitments of the city’s administrative staff. He noted how many of the team’s members consistently are showing up early and working late to improve operations and suggested significant improvements would be realized in the very near future.
•Archuleta went on to confirm a cost-saving agreement with Sierra Electric Cooperative, which will soon see the installation new LED streetlight bulbs along the city’s primary corridors. He said this agreement would also assure replacement of the new bulbs every three years.
•The city manager expressed optimism regarding the planned development of a Virgin Galactic training center in the Champagne Hills area. He suggested this was a very positive advancement for the community, and in this regard, noted an upcoming meeting between the team purchasing the Sierra Del Rio golf course, Virgin Galactic representatives and officials with the Sierra Electric Cooperative.
•Archuleta further confirmed that city maintenance staff were waging an ongoing battle to trim back weed growth and repair potholes brought on by recent rains. He also told council members that three new trucks on order and expected in August were still being built, with hopes for delivery at some point before the end of the calendar year.
•During her regular report, Land Use/Code Enforcement officer Lindsey Cobleigh confirmed the issuance of 115 permits for new construction and other development thus far in 2022. She told councilors that aside from regular services and weekly inspections, her present efforts were focused on addressing eight identified abandoned properties within the city. Cobleigh further alerted the council to recent changes in state law supporting the development of urban agriculture and micro-livestock management. She relayed how this change would now make it easier for residents to raise small numbers of poultry, rabbits, goats and other such self-sustaining operations, including beekeeping. Board members expressed interest in this new opportunity and indicated they would be anticipating related discussion, along with the consideration of potential supportive measures in the coming months.
