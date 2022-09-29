The Elephant Butte City Council addressed several action items centering on advancing the multi-phase Warm Springs Boulevard renovation project during the board’s September 22 regular meeting. The afternoon’s session also included planning revisions for the next development phase of the city’s wastewater system, as well as the official swearing-in of treasurer Kristin Saavedra, agreements supporting fire department operations and a presentation outlining a potential sanitation service option by representatives of Socorro-based Valley Sanitation.

 

