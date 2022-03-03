Officers with the Truth or Consequences Police Department (TCPD) arrested a wanted male subject after he ran from police officers.
TCPD Officers received a tip on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at approximately 9:15 p.m., that a wanted male subject, Donnie Hardison, age 40, of Truth or Consequences was located at a recreational park on the 500 block of East Third Ave..
Officers recognized a male subject that was walking out of camper trailer as Hardison. The man initially started to walk toward officers, then turned and ran away.
Hardison was eventually arrested by officers after a foot pursuit. The man was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on the outstanding arrest warrant involving a charge of battery on a household member. Additional criminal charges were filed against Mr. Hardison for resisting, evading, or obstructing.
For further information contact Chief Victor Rodriguez at (575) 894-1204.
