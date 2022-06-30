TCPD officers received a tip Saturday, June 25 that a wanted male subject, Trenton Reid, age 33, of Truth or Consequences was located at a property on the 1300 block of Mercury.
Officers arrived at the property and made contact with Reid. He was wanted on an arrest warrant obtained earlier in the month for charges of larceny, criminal damage to property, receiving stolen property and injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle.
Reid was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on the outstanding arrest warrant.
