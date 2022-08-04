TCPD Chief Rodriguez, along with Sgt. Blomquist was dispatched to the Walmart at 2001 HR Ashbaugh in reference to a male subject trespassing. Upon arrival, Chief Rodriguez observed the male subject, Macy Tiger, 41, of Truth or Consequences exiting the cashier side of the store.
The Walmart Asset Protection Investigator made contact with Tiger as he pushed a shopping cart past the cashier exit. The Investigator made contact with the man and informed Chief Rodriguez that Tiger had shoplifted a sealed box containing a magic mesh screen as he exited the store, after he had paid for the bagged items.
The Walmart Investigator also informed Chief Rodriguez that Tiger had previously tried to walk out while he was pushing a shopping cart with several unpaid items, but staff told him that he needed to pay.
The man admitted to attempting to shoplift earlier, until he was told he had to pay for the items, and he admitted to shopping the magic mesh screen box as well. He was arrested on the charges of shoplifting less than $250 and criminal trespass.
Tiger was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on the above-mentioned charges. He is currently on conditions of release for pending felony charges of aggravated battery against a household member.
