During a quarterly meeting Thursday afternoon, April 15, members of Sierra Vista Hospital’s (SVH) Joint Powers Commission (JPC) acknowledged that a proposal to form a hospital district in Sierra County did not garner support from state representatives in the recently concluded legislative session.
Recognizing the only other option to form this desired oversight board of elected officials would be to gain the approval of local voters in a public referendum, board members agreed to move forward in this regard.
The JPC was told the deadline for including such a referendum on the November general election ballot would be June 24. Members discussed the need to organize a series of public meetings and forums to assure area voters are fully informed about the proposed hospital district proposal in the coming weeks and months.
The recent move to form a hospital district has been motivated by historic issues that have arisen between SVH’s governing board and the JPC. All told, more than 20 individuals participate with these two oversight board’s and in the past, decision making processes have proven to be hindered by the number of differing opinions, scheduling issues and disagreements between these two bodies.
The proposed hospital district would instead reduce the oversight of SVH operations to a five-person board, with members elected by the public. In discussion April 15, board members agreed with a recommendation that the proposed district’s members should include three district seats aligned along the established county commission districts and two at-large positions.
Further details about the hospital district proposal and information about upcoming public meetings to discuss the issue will be forthcoming.
•Thursday’s quarterly JPC session further included a decision to forego any action regarding property owned by SVH along Smith Street, a full review of hospital finances for January and February, as well as an update pertaining to future service options.
