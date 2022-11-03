A majority of Sierra County’s registered voters, in step with others throughout the state and country, will no doubt be keen to cast their votes for Governor, Sheriff, and many of the other key contested posts included on general election ballots due Tuesday, Election Day, November 8.
While these decisions are important and will establish pathways toward new opportunities and controversies both locally and elsewhere, Sierra County’s ballot features two municipal questions and one county question, all seeking approval to assure vital support for the community.
T-OR-C ROADS,WATER AND SEWER
Presented in two separate general obligation questions, the City of Truth or Consequences is asking voters to authorize the sale of a total of $3 million in general obligation bonds. Revenue derived from this sale will directly bolster respective department funding to address a number of long standing issues with the municipality’s infrastructure.
A vote in favor of both requests will increase property taxes within the municipality from a present 2.225 mils to 5.225 per year. This proposed increase would reportedly raise the annual taxes by $150 for property valued at $150,000 and to a similar degree for differently valued properties.
•Support for the general obligation question pertaining to “Roads,” would issue up to $1 million to support the city’s road department’s budget, allowing for additional and/or expanded improvement projects. City leaders have long recognized how the road department’s limited budget, normally bolstered only by welcomed but meager annual Local Government Road Fund allotments, is insufficient to properly address an ever-mounting need for paving and necessary upgrades.
•Perhaps more obvious to all city residents are the persistent water system failures that have been dominating the administration’s attention for many years. Support for the general obligation question pertaining to “Water,” would issue up to $2 million for the city’s water and wastewater departments, effectively providing both with a $1 million budget increase, equivalent with the previous road department request.
Voter support for the two municipal general obligation questions will provide the respective departments latitude in securing future funding for repairs and/or upgrades, allowing for more complete and comprehensive project objectives.
MAINTAINING SVH SUPPORT
The “County” question appearing on Sierra County’s 2022 General Election Ballot seeks to continue a long-established 2-mil property tax levy, which annually provides community-owned Sierra Vista Hospital with approximately $650,000 in operational budget support.
Voter approval of this request would not increase the present tax, but would extend the current community support for a period of eight years. During the hospital governing board’s October 25 regular meeting, Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran emphasized the importance of the annual 2-mil levy funding in assuring a wide range of required operational needs throughout the facility.
KEY LOCAL RACES
Many of the available county posts included on the November 8 ballot feature uncontested candidates, assuring their respective victories by simple voter confirmation. With their eyes no doubt already focused on the tasks ahead, those awaiting a nod of support from area voters include Public Education Commissioner candidate, Stewart Alan Ingham (R), District Court Judge candidate, Roscoe A. Woods (D), and Magistrate Judge candidate, George Lee (R).
Also appearing uncontested on the November ballot will be incumbent Position-1 County Commissioner At-Large candidate James E. Paxon, Jr., incumbent Position-2 Commissioner At-Large candidate Travis L. Day, and incumbent Probate Judge candidate Thomas G. Pestak.
•Perhaps the most closely monitored local contest after the polls close on November 8, will be the race for Sierra County Sheriff between Republican Joshua D. Baker and Democrat Michael K. Lanford. With current Sheriff Glenn Hamilton stepping aside, the voters’ choice in this battle will bring a new wave of leadership to the department.
•The race for Sierra County Assessor will ask local voters to choose between incumbent assessor Michael D. Huston (R) and longtime county staff member Eileen Davis (no party affiliation).
STATEWIDE CONTESTS
While Sierra County residents will obviously be keeping an eye on the local results, most will also be very interested to see how their votes tally in a number of important statewide races.
•As most are keenly aware, the prominent race for New Mexico Governor and Lieutenant Governor sets incumbent Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham and Howie C. Morales against Republican hopefuls Mark V. Ronchetti and Ant L. Thornton, along third party Libertarian candidates Karen Evette Bedonie and Efren Gallardo, Jr.
•Another important race for Sierra County residents will no doubt be the contest for District 38 State Representative featuring Republican Sandra K. Hammack vying against Democrat Tara Jaramillo.
•The race for Secretary of State features incumbent Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver against Republican challenger Audrey Trujillo and Libertarian candidate Mayna Erika Myers.
•The battle for New Mexico’s Attorney General will see Democrat Raul Torrez vying against Republican challenger Jeremy Michael Gay.
•The State Auditor contest will feature a choice between Democrat Joseph M. Maestas and Libertarian candidate Travis Steven Sanchez.
•Other statewide contests appearing on the November 8 ballot the race for Commissioner of Public Lands between Jefferson L. Byrd (R) and Stephanie Garcia Richard (D), the race for Supreme Court Judge (Position 1) between Thomas C. Montoya (R) and Julie J. Vargas (D), and the race for Supreme Court Judge (Position 2) between Kerry J. Morris (R) and Briana H. Zamora (D).
Sierra County voters will further aid in the choice for the Judge of the Court of Appeals (Position 1) between Barbara V. Johnson (R), Gerald Edward Baca (D) and Sophie I Cooper (L), the Judge of the Court of Appeals (Position 2) race featuring Katherine Anne Wray (D), Stephen P. Curtis (L) and Gertrude Lee (R).
US REPRESENTATIVE
The sole federal mid-term contest on Sierra County’s November 8 ballot has also captured significant media attention. This hotly contested battle pits incumbent Republican Yvette Herrell against Democratic challenger Gabriel Vasquez.
