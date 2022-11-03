Your-Voice-Your-Vote.jpg

A majority of Sierra County’s registered voters, in step with others throughout the state and country, will no doubt be keen to cast their votes for Governor, Sheriff, and many of the other key contested posts included on general election ballots due Tuesday, Election Day, November 8. 

While these decisions are important and will establish pathways toward new opportunities and controversies both locally and elsewhere, Sierra County’s ballot features two municipal questions and one county question, all seeking approval to assure vital support for the community. 

