The Gila National Forest Wilderness Ranger District is looking for volunteer camp hosts.
The host would be stationed at the Mesa Campground near the Lake Roberts Recreation area. Amenities provided include a pull-through campsite, water, electricity, a Forest Service radio, sewer and propane. Time commitment desired would be to arrive as soon as possible and be able to stay through October 31, 2020.
“Campground hosts are the backbone of our developed campground program” said acting District Ranger Ericka Luna. “They provide information to visitors, help keep facilities clean, and just help us in so many ways”.
If you are interested in this position, please click here to apply at Volunteer.gov or contact Christiann Tillman, Wilderness Ranger District at 575-536-2250.
For more information on the Mesa Campground please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/gila/recreation/camping-cabins/recarea/?recid=1986&actid=29
For more information about the Gila National Forest, check out our website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/gila or join the conversation on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GilaNForest/ or follow us on Twitter @GilaNForest.
By Marta Call
