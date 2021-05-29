With summertime temperatures and recent health restrictions bolstering desires for a little fun in the sun, an as yet untold number of visitors flocked to Elephant Butte Lake State Park to enjoy the Memorial Day weekend holiday. Early Saturday afternoon, May 29, campers and recreational enthusiasts could be seen lining the lake’s shoreline and taking advantage of the still-ample water levels.
Visitors Return To Elephant Butte Lake
Chuck Wentworth
