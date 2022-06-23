The May 2022 numbers are in for the number of visitors signing in at the Visitors Center. Of the 689 visitors, there were 46 from Sierra County, 181 from other locations in New Mexico, and 437 from 40 of the other 49 states and the District of Columbia. We had 25 visitors from other countries.
The majority of national visitors came from Texas, Arizona and California. The majority of international visitors came from Canada and England.
A total of 47 visitors stated they came for the Hot Springs, while 44 came for Spaceport and 14 came because of the name of the town. Another 43 stated that they came for Fiesta, and the rest said they were passing through, vacationing, visiting family, recreation, touring New Mexico, etc. Nearly as many people came for the Spaceport as came for the Hot Springs.
Virgin Galactic put up a large banner in the Spaceport room to advertise their support of Fiesta. Jason Lazich from Virgin Galactic brought his family and several team members to town for the weekend.
We responded to requests for one visitor information packet and two relocation packets in May.
We continue to be open seven days a week with our all-volunteer staff. Our hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
We welcome locals to stop by and see how much information we have from all over the State of New Mexico.
