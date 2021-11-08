Virtual Veterans Townhall Meeting Hosted By AARP Tuesday

DVS Secretary Smith to Take Part In Online Townhall Meeting Hosted by AARP New Mexico
Tuesday, November 9 (2pm)
Registration link below
SANTA FE-New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) Cabinet Secretary Sonya Smith will be a special guest in an online veterans teletownhall meeting hosted by AARP New Mexico on Tuesday, November 9 at 2pm.
The focus will be on veterans issues—in particular, issues affecting senior veterans—and how DVS and AARPNM can help veterans and their families. Secretary Smith will also outline her goals for the agency.
AARP New Mexico Associate State Director for Community Outreach Gary Williams will have information about a new tool introduced by AARPNM, the Veterans and Military Families Health Benefits Navigator. This online program can provide New Mexico’s veterans with critical information about what is required to qualify for health care benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and how to navigate the VA health care system.
Williams and DVS Cabinet Secretary Smith will also answer questions about their agencies and the many programs and services offered for veterans and seniors.
Registration for veterans, family members, or caregivers for the teletownhall is required, and can be done through the following link:
The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services
The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) provides support and services to New Mexico’s 151,000 veterans and their families. DVS treats every veteran, regardless of their rank achieved during military service, with the respect and gratitude befitting someone who has served our country. We strive every day to live up to our agency’s official motto: Serving Those Who Served
