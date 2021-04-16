Virtual Fair Will Feature Colleges Across New Mexico

SANTA FE, NM – The New Mexico College Access Council will host virtual panels featuring over 20 New Mexico Colleges and Universities on April 19 and April 20, aimed at helping high school students navigate the college application process.
The virtual panels will take place via Zoom, and students and parents are encouraged to register. They will feature a variety of colleges and universities, as well as information about financial aid, scholarships, student life, housing, and more.
“The New Mexico College Access Council is excited for our second round of virtual college and university panels. It is more important than ever to make sure students have continued access to college and university admissions representatives in a virtual setting," NMCAC Chair Brandon Fields said. "One thing that is always important to keep in mind, especially for our current high school seniors, is it is never too late to pursue your educational goals.”
More information about each session can be found below. Students and parents can learn more and register by visiting bit.ly/NMCAC19.
Monday, April 19
- Session 1: 5:45 PM
Featuring: NMSU Carlsbad Campus, New Mexico Junior College, UNM Valencia Campus, Central New Mexico Community College, Institute of American Indian Arts, Western New Mexico University.
- Session 2: 7 PM
Featuring: Diné College, UNM Taos, NMSU Doña Ana, Eastern New Mexico University, Northern New Mexico College, New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology (New Mexico Tech).
- Session 3: 5:45 PM
Featuring: San Juan College, NMSU Grants, New Mexico Military Institute, ENMU Roswell, Clovis Community College, The University of New Mexico.
- Session 4: 7 PM
Featuring: Luna Community College, St. John's College, New Mexico Highland's University, UNM Los Alamos, New Mexico State University.
