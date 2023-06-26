Officials with Virgin Galactic are set to launch their first commercial space flight this week. Targeting a launch window that runs from Tuesday, June 27 through Friday, June 30. The firm is presently eying Thursday, June 29 as the best opportunity within this period to send the VSS Unity spacecraft into space above Sierra County’s Spaceport America.
This initial mission has been aptly entitled “Galactic 01,” and will be carrying three members of the Italian Air Force on board as passengers. They will be conducting micro-gravity experiments during the flight.
Great! Thanks for the information.
