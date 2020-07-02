Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo vehicle, VSS Unity, has completed its second glide flight, held at the Spaceport America facility in Sierra County, located in southern New Mexico.
New Mexico Spaceport Authority’s Director of Aerospace Operations, Dr. Bill Gutman, said “Virgin Galactic continues to work steadily toward their goal of flying aspiring astronauts to space from New Mexico. We are excited by their progress.”
Spaceport America has experienced delays and cancelations due to the global pandemic, but continues to provide essential services as set out by the governor. Spaceport America’s employees are predominately teleworking from home, with limited staff supporting reduced operations for Spaceport customers.
“While the pandemic has slowed things down across our state, Virgin Galactic and our three other tenants have continued with their essential work,” said Spaceport America’s Director of Site Operations, Chris Lopez. “We’ve now seen two amazing glide flights by Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo in the last two months at our facility.”
Recently, Spaceport America welcomed two new related tenants, HAPSMobile Inc., a subsidiary of SoftBank Corp. and minority-owned by AeroVironment, Inc. Their specialized high-altitude aircraft has been assembled at the facility, and testing is due to start in the coming months.
