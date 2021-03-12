The Board of Trustees for the Village of Williamsburg held a regular meeting Thursday afternoon March 11 and devoted a significant portion of the session to a review of the municipality’s 2020 Fiscal Year Audit.
Contracted auditor Dan Austin was on hand and after leading the board through a detailed review of the final audit report, announced that the Village had emerged with no official findings. Austin and village mayor Deb Stubblefield both praised the efforts of city clerk/treasurer Amanda Cardona for helping to assure the positive outcome.
The afternoon’s session also saw board endorsement of a letter, which will assist in final planning of the Jornada Resource and Conservation Development group’s Rio Grande Trail project. Trustees further discussed potential revisions in personnel policies, and shared standard reports. One report of note for community residents came during the regular law enforcement summary, when T-or-C deputy police chief Erica Baker said her department would soon begin to more closely monitor for traffic violations in and about the Village.
