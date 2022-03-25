Trustees during their March 24 regular meeting, was a final review of the now completed 2021 fiscal year audit, by contracted CPA Dan Austin. After leading board members through details of the municipality’s assets and expenditures for the 2021 fiscal year cycle, Austin affirmed all aspects were fairly stated and indicated he was happy to report the audit revealed no material findings. Beyond this, Austin told trustees the audit found the fiscal status was in the best position he has seen in his tenure with the municipality.
Trustees shared their appreciation for the efforts of clerk/treasurer Amanda Cardona in this regard, and later joined in unanimously approving Resolution No. 18, formally accepting the audit.
•The afternoon’s regular meeting also included board approval of a contract award for the Mona Avenue renovation project. Trustees agreed to award the project to community-based Sierra Valley Contractors, which due to the affordable proposal, will also now include higher grade surfacing, along with curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
•The board of trustees further approved a variance request, acceptance of measures relating to a previously endorsed CDBD grant, and fully supported a resolution affirming a desire to participate in NMDOT’s annual call for projects seeking funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.