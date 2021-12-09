At the conclusion of the Village of Williamsburg Board of Trustee’s December 9 regular meeting, municipal clerk/treasurer Amanda Cardona presided over a short ceremony, leading recently elected trustees Misty Gustin, Majorie Powey, and William M. Frasier II through a recitation of the oath of office.
Gustin will be replacing out-going trustee Lee Wedgwood, while Frasier and current mayor pro-tem Powey are each returning for a renewed term.
•The afternoon’s regular meeting was also highlighted by the presentation of a New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration Local Government Division 2021 “Rising Star” award to clerk/treasurer Cardona. This special recognition acknowledges her efforts in helping the village to achieve consistent improvement with accounting accuracy, timely reporting and long term economic development planning.
•In addition to hearing regular department reports, Mayor Deb Stubblefield shared a letter acknowledging Cardona’s recent recognition as a Certified Municipal Clerk. The mayor further joined with trustees in expressing their appreciation for the efforts of out-going board member Wedgwood, who completed his term as the session’s conclusion.
