In addressing the sole item of new business on their November 18 regular meeting agenda, the Village of Williamsburg Board of Trustees opted to redirect time sensitive road fund revenue toward a new paving project.
After mayor Deb Stubblefield reported how a Community Development Block Grant application aimed at Doris Avenue improvements was under final consideration, she directed trustees to a proposed resolution (No.14). The mayor explained how approximately $98,000 in Local Government Road Fund revenue was presently being held on account, but would likely sunset before it might be applied to the Doris Avenue project as originally intended.
With the CDBG application pending, and not wanting to lose access to the LGRF funding, Stubblefield said the proposed resolution would redirect the LGRF revenue towards a resurfacing of both east and west, Val Verde Streets.
Following a brief discussion, trustees expressed support for the move and unanimously endorsed a motion to approve the resolution.
•With no other action items, the trustee’s regular session focused on a standard review of Village finances, a summary of police and court activities and regular board member reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.