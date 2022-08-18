After conducting a formal workshop and discussing the municipality’s annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan during their previous session, the Village of Williamsburg Board of Trustees returned to the issue Thursday, August 11. First gathering for another designated workshop to accept public input and to again review this year’s list of capital project goals, trustees later formally addressed the measure during the afternoon’s regular meeting. 

As board members returned to the ICIP, which defines primary Village goals for the 2024-to-2028 fiscal year cycles, clerk/treasurer Amanda Cardona relayed how the inclusion of the planned Doris Avenue renovation project as a top priority would not actually aid the initiative. She explained that should the project be included on the ICIP and should the legislature in turn opt to support the initiative, any allocated revenue would not be processed in time to apply towards Doris Avenue.

