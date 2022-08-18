After conducting a formal workshop and discussing the municipality’s annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan during their previous session, the Village of Williamsburg Board of Trustees returned to the issue Thursday, August 11. First gathering for another designated workshop to accept public input and to again review this year’s list of capital project goals, trustees later formally addressed the measure during the afternoon’s regular meeting.
As board members returned to the ICIP, which defines primary Village goals for the 2024-to-2028 fiscal year cycles, clerk/treasurer Amanda Cardona relayed how the inclusion of the planned Doris Avenue renovation project as a top priority would not actually aid the initiative. She explained that should the project be included on the ICIP and should the legislature in turn opt to support the initiative, any allocated revenue would not be processed in time to apply towards Doris Avenue.
Noting how this street renovation project was already funded, Cardona relayed how rising industry costs raised concern as to whether the allocated revenue would be sufficient, thus motivating the original decision to include Doris Avenue on the ICIP. Indicating other options were being pursued to secure added support for the Doris Avenue initiative, she suggested board members consider replacing the street project with the Mud Springs Dam, which requires regular maintenance and poses significant costs for the Village.
Mayor Deb Stubblefield supported the clerk/treasurer’s recommendation, affirming how mandated inspections of the dam are required every three years, and pointing out how the previous inspection revealed the need for repairs to address erosion at the toe of the structure. She also emphasized that the Village’s responsibility extends through the 800 channel, which runs from the dam to the Rio Grande and must be regularly cleared of weed/brush growth and debris.
The mayor told trustees another inspection of the Mud Springs Dam is scheduled for later this year. She pointed out how this examination could easily unveil maintenance necessities and suggested placing the dam on the ICIP for potential legislative support seemed like a logical step.
Acknowledging how the Doris Avenue project’s inclusion on the ICIP would be a fruitless effort, and quickly agreeing with the importance of properly maintaining all flood control elements along with the Mud Springs Dam, trustees expressed support for the ICIP revision. With this noted, the mayor accepted a motion to approve the ICIP with the recommended changes and then rendered an unanimous vote of support.
The afternoon’s meeting included a presentation by Wilson & Company Planning Manager Noah Berke, which sought to encourage the board to begin a renewed effort to update the municipality’s zoning codes and subdivision regulations.
Berke explained how the Village’s present regulations haven’t been reviewed for many years and he suggested that a thorough review would be beneficial for both the municipality and community residents.
Rather than delving into potential concerns, Berke essentially provided trustees with a brief introduction/refresher regarding the importance of updating established regulations, to assure clarity of the language and overall accuracy.
While no specific plans were discussed regarding when trustees might initiate a review, board members did acknowledge Berke’s recommendations and indicated they would be looking to begin a code examination process in the near term.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND ITEMS
•Trustees addressed a variance request submitted by fellow trustee William Frazier, who was in attendance by phone early in the afternoon’s meeting, but was disconnected and found to be subsequently unavailable as the board moved to consider his request. Frazier recently noted that a new building erected on his property at 613 Broadway was placed approximately two feet too close to the property line and he was seeking relief from a required setback. While board members expressed support for the variance, concern was expressed by trustee Guillermo Hernandez and mayor pro-tem Majorie Powey, regarding the close proximity of vehicles and other materials being stored on an adjacent commercial property.
After discussion, board members went on to approve the variance request with a 2-to-1 majority vote, with trustee Hernandez dissenting.
•Board members joined in unanimous approval of a boundary survey and property division for a residence at 608 Del Rio. and also unanimously endorsed the completion of a previous variance granted for a residence at 126 Valverde.
•During public comment, local resident Don Rowley shared concern with the board that the ongoing renovation project along Mona Avenue had significantly decreased the width of the roadway. He suggested the new street would leave little room for cars to pass parked vehicles and urged trustees to consider this point before green lighting planned upgrades along Doris Avenue and other future projects. Rowley also pointed out additional concerns with drainage elements included in the Mona Avenue project and similarly encouraged the board to more closely consider this aspect of future improvement initiatives.
•Trustees also received a public comment from Marianne Rowley concerning plans for the Acute park adjacent to the Village Hall, which is being included in the Mona Avenue project. She urged the board to consider extending a water connection to the park area and in noting how the space readily greeted community visitors, suggested ideas for additional enhancements to bolster the Village’s appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.