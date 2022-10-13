Following up on concerns expressed by trustee Misty Gustin about the Village of Williamsburg’s municipal cannabis code during their previous session, the board of trustees began their October 6 regular meeting with a discussion centered on her questions. With village attorney Ben Young in attendance, Gustin reiterated her disagreement with the present language requiring private property owners to restrict the growing of cannabis plants to inside a closed or locked dwelling/building. She pointed out how this requirement was counter to the natural growth of plants in an outdoor garden and suggested the language be modified to allow for outdoor growth.
After the city attorney reviewed how state authorities effectively rushed municipalities into the development of cannabis codes prior to last year’s legalization, he acknowledged that modifications could be in order. Noting Gustin’s initial concerns, Young emphasized state requirements for the growth of cannabis plants to be maintained in an area not accessible by children. He recognized board suggestions that this could be realized through a fenced, or similarly enclosed space, and said trustees could revisit this if they desired.
The afternoon’s discussion went on to include questions about the enforcement of municipal codes and established penalties. While Gustin initially sought to enter a motion calling for an amendment of the present regulations, she and fellow board members agreed that further discussion of the cannabis code and related issues was warranted. In this regard, trustees agreed to tentatively schedule a special workshop for a more in-depth review, prior to the board’s November 10 regular meeting.
SERVICE AGREEMENTS ENDORSED
The October 6 agenda included only two other potential action items, which respectively centered on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Sierra County for floodplain management services and a Joint Powers Agreement (JPA) regarding the Village’s annual Law Enforcement Protection Fund (LEPF) allotment.
•First tending to the proposed MOU with Sierra County, clerk/treasurer Amanda Cardona outlined how this was a continuation of a previous agreement, which assures the services of the county’s floodplain manager when required for property transactions. Mayor Deb Stubblefield noted how the oversight of a certified floodplain manager is key in further assuring property owners would qualify for federal and other assistance in the event of a flood or related natural disaster.
After confirming the floodplain management service was being offered for an annual charge of $250 and that the only revision was an address change, trustees joined in unanimously supporting a motion to approve the MOU.
•As trustees turned to address the annual LEPF allotment, mayor Stubblefield noted the village’s present agreement with the Truth or Consequences Police Department. She also pointed out how this year’s funding was increased by state authorities from a previous annual allotment of $25,000 to $45,000.
With these points affirmed, Stubblefield relayed how the City of T-or-C’s contract offer to the village for a continuation of law enforcement and animal control services would now be $171,000 per year. With the increased LEPF, trustees recognized the village would still be required to pay T-or-C approximately $126,000 for the annual extension of present services.
Mayor Stubblefield told trustees an offer from the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services would only seek the $45,000 LEPF allotment as compensation. While immediately appearing more attractive, board members quickly acknowledged that the Sheriff’s Department proposal would not include animal control services. It was noted that a decision to return to the Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement would require the village to engage in an alternative agreement with the City of T-or-C for animal control services, which would include a per-call payment rate.
After a brief discussion, trustees agreed that both services were necessary and joined in approving a motion directing mayor Stubblefield to sign and effect whatever agreement or combination of agreements would be the least costly for the village.
•Board members once again received public comments from several village residents concerned about the apparent development of a Maverick truck stop. Previous reports regarding proposals being directed to property owners near the supposed South Broadway site were supported and all statements urged trustees to oppose the development. While not responding directly to the public comments, later in the session during her regular report, mayor Stubblefield said the village has not received any communications regard the reported truck stop project. She told those on hand that the administration could not offer any further insight about the apparent initiative at the present time.
•Updating members regarding the most recent meeting of Sierra County’s recreation and tourism board, mayor pro-tem Majie Powey said one of the primary discussion points was a lack of job applicants for available positions with the local state parks and Black Range Forest District. She also relayed how community efforts are focusing on securing applicable lodgers tax from short-term rentals within the county. The City of T-or-C’s recent agreement with Air-B&B in this regard was acknowledged and Powey indicated the effort would seek to similarly secure revenue that was presently going uncollected.
•During her regular report, clerk/treasurer Cardona alerted trustees to a proposed agreement for emergency management services, which is presently under consideration by the Sierra County Commission. She recalled how in response to the 2020 flood event, which delivered significant damage to the village, the administration had reached out to Sierra County for assistance with disaster funding processes but did not have a contract in place. Subsequently, Cardona said the village’s team was nonetheless able to successfully complete the necessary processes for state/federal assistance.
Cardona said the proposed agreement would seek to effectively re-do an emergency services agreement approved in 2021, which was found to lack necessary signatures. While emphasizing the county commission has yet to render a decision regarding the proposal, she told trustees the initial offer would be approximately $3,200 and said she wanted board members to be aware of the potential offer.
