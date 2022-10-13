IMG_3223.JPG-Board & Guests 2-3 col w-story.JPG

Following up on concerns expressed by trustee Misty Gustin about the Village of Williamsburg’s municipal cannabis code during their previous session, the board of trustees began their October 6 regular meeting with a discussion centered on her questions. With village attorney Ben Young in attendance, Gustin reiterated her disagreement with the present language requiring private property owners to restrict the growing of cannabis plants to inside a closed or locked dwelling/building. She pointed out how this requirement was counter to the natural growth of plants in an outdoor garden and suggested the language be modified to allow for outdoor growth.

After the city attorney reviewed how state authorities effectively rushed municipalities into the development of cannabis codes prior to last year’s legalization, he acknowledged that modifications could be in order. Noting Gustin’s initial concerns, Young emphasized state requirements for the growth of cannabis plants to be maintained in an area not accessible by children. He recognized board suggestions that this could be realized through a fenced, or similarly enclosed space, and said trustees could revisit this if they desired. 

