Among several action items addressed by the Village of Williamsburg’s board of trustees during their May 11 regular meeting, was consideration of the proposed Turtleback Trail Network Plan. In the works for over three years, this community generated initiative aims to develop hiking trails through areas south of the Rio Grande Basin, opposite Truth or Consequences and Williamsburg.
Detailed by for trustees Jornada Resource Conservation & Development organization representative Merry Jo Fahl during their previous session in April, this plan was designed by officials with the National Parks Service through a supporting program. The proposed design outlines potential ways to both connect with the multi-state Rio Grande Trail project already designated along county road A005, as well as to improve recreational amenities and access along the corridor.
Opting to review the proposal more closely before taking action, trustees voted to table the measure during their April session.
Prior to returning to the proposal May 11, board members received public comments from community members, which raised concerns about proposed development plans. The afternoon’s public comment session also included statements from South Central Council of Governments planning manager Angela Rael and Jornada Resource Conservation & Development organization representative Kim Skinner, who both emphasized how the proposal was solely a conceptual plan.
Later in the session, as board members discussed the proposed Turtleback Trail Network Plan, Skinner, Rael and Geronimo Trail National Scenic Byways Visitor Center director Gina Kelley once again stressed that while numerous ideas are expressed in the plan, no specific projects were being put forth. Trustees were told how the presence of a developed plan would simply serve as a guideline and would provide aid to the municipality in securing funding, should the board decide to move forward with trail development in the future.
With this understanding, trustees moved on to endorse a motion to approve the proposed trail plan with a 3-to-1 majority vote. Trustee Misty Gustin, who was attending by phone, cast the sole dissenting vote, after expressing a desire for community concerns to be more fully addressed before board endorsement.
Clerk/Treasurer Amanda Cardona outlined how the recent passage of House Bill 547 would bring about a reduction of the Village’s Gross Receipts Tax rate from 8.0625 percent to 7.5625 percent effective July 1. Acknowledging this would reduce the municipality’s share of the tax revenue for the second half of 2023, she went on to explain how the trustees could opt to leave the change in place, or raise the rate to offset the reduction.
In regard to the latter, Cardona said the board could raise the GRT rate back to its current level, or as she suggested, raise the rate to be equivalent with the 8.5 percent GRT rate recently set by the City of Truth or Consequences. She emphasized how trustees could also opt to reestablish the current 8.0625 rate, but could not seek to establish a rate above the 8.5 percent level without first gaining voter approval.
In discussion trustee Gustin said she felt the board should consider leaving the rate at the 7.5625 level, suggesting the lower rate would be attractive for customers and might draw more activity to the village. In this regard, she entered a motion to leave the GRT rate at the lower percentage, which died on the floor for the lack of a second.
While acknowledging this point, board members recognized how the loss of GRT revenue would place an added burden on the municipality’s already tight budget. After further discussion, mayor pro-tem Majie Powey entered a motion to initiate steps to raise the GRT rate to match T-or-C’s 8.5-percent level effective January 2024.
With a second offered by trustee Guillermo Hernandez, board members rendered a 3-to-1 vote in favor of the motion, with Gustin once again casting the dissenting ballot.
•Trustees unanimously approved a recommendation by clerk/treasurer Cardona, which sought to shift revenue presently on deposit in two accounts with First Savings Bank, to the state’s Local Government Income Pool. Cardona explained how the LGIP would provide a significantly higher interest rate and would also ensure the release of funds, if deemed necessary, within 24 hours.
•After gathering for a budget workshop earlier in the afternoon, board members also quickly joined in unanimously approving the municipality’s interim budget, Resolution No. 14 2023/2024.
•During her regular report, mayor Deb Stubblefield affirmed that the Sierra Vista Hospital Joint Powers Commission would be holding a special town hall meeting Wednesday, May 24 to inform citizens about the proposed hospital district referendum.
She said the meeting would be held at the Albert Lyons Event Center and was presently scheduled to begin at 6 pm.
