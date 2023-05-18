IMG_8767.JPG-PC & Board 2-3 col w-story.JPG
Among several action items addressed by the Village of Williamsburg’s board of trustees during their May 11 regular meeting, was consideration of the proposed Turtleback Trail Network Plan. In the works for over three years, this community generated initiative aims to develop hiking trails through areas south of the Rio Grande Basin, opposite Truth or Consequences and Williamsburg. 

Detailed by for trustees Jornada Resource Conservation & Development organization representative Merry Jo Fahl during their previous session in April, this plan was designed by officials with the National Parks Service through a supporting program. The proposed design outlines potential ways to both connect with the multi-state Rio Grande Trail project already designated along county road A005, as well as to improve recreational amenities and access along the corridor. 

