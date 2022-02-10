Aside from standard department reports, the only action item addressed by the Village of Williamsburg’s board of trustees February 10, was consideration of art work proposed as part of a New Mexico Department of Transportation bridge replacement project.
Representatives from the state-contracted Molzen Corbin Engineering design team offered the board an overview of the planned highway renovations, and then outlined a planned artistic design for trustees to review. The proposed artwork prominently featured lettering denoting the Village of Williamsburg, flanked by a stylized rattlesnake and quail, along with panels depicting both mountain and cattle driving scenes.
Following the presentation, board members expressed pleasure with the proposed improvements. Once assured all future maintenance would be managed by NMDOT authorities, trustees joined in unanimous support of Resolution No. 17, extending their endorsement of the project’s plans.
During the presentation, Molzen Corbin representative Wyatt Kartchner said the interchange renovation project is on target for contractor bidding next month and set for construction in the fall. He also noted that NMDOT officials would be providing community members with announcements and further details as the initiative moves forward.
