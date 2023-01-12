IMG_5586.JPG

After conducting a public workshop prior to their regular meeting Thursday, January 12,  the Village of Williamsburg’s board of trustees opted to maintain the community’s present cannabis regulations. 

Board members were considering a potential change in the penalties for confirmed violations. However, trustees recognized the municipality’s established penalties were in line with neighboring communities and therefore decided no action was necessary at the present time.

