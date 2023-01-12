After conducting a public workshop prior to their regular meeting Thursday, January 12, the Village of Williamsburg’s board of trustees opted to maintain the community’s present cannabis regulations.
Board members were considering a potential change in the penalties for confirmed violations. However, trustees recognized the municipality’s established penalties were in line with neighboring communities and therefore decided no action was necessary at the present time.
The afternoon’s regular meeting included unanimous approval of a motion to maintain the municipality’s cannabis ordinance, as well as a series of department reports.
During her report, clerk/treasurer Amanda Cardona announced the award of a $37,500 Department of Finance and Administration grant. She said this revenue would be used as matching funds for upcoming federal projects, helping to offset rising costs that are stressing projects locally and throughout the state.
Sierra County Sheriff Joshua Baker was on hand for the trustee’s regular session. He provided board members with an overview of recent law enforcement activity and shared a current plan aimed at addressing speeding vehicles.
Sheriff Baker also noted that the local I-25 border patrol checkpoint was presently in operation. After reporting local pursuits involving several individuals attempting to evade the checkpoint, he urged community members to remember to keep their doors locked and to remain alert for suspicious activities.
