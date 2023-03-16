As Williamsburg’s board of trustees moved to approve the proposed regular meeting agenda at the outset of their March 9 session, trustee Guillermo Hernandez entered a motion to rescind a February 9 decision, which endorsed an honorary brick display addition to the community’s 911 memorial. Board members unanimously supported this motion and then addressed other preliminary actions before returning to the issue.
During public comment, Sierra County Republican Party chair Julie Stroup acknowledged the board’s action, before reading a prepared statement objecting to the trustees’ decision to omit an honorary brick denoting the political party from the planned 911 memorial display. In her statement, Stroup emphasized how the Republican Party had purchased the honorary brick to support development of the memorial monument and to honor the lives lost during the tragic event. She stressed how the board’s decision to omit the party’s brick could be viewed as a first amendment violation and indicated she was pleased with the afternoon’s decision to rescind that action.
When board members returned to the issue later in the meeting, mayor Deb Stubblefield acknowledged the Republican party’s concern. Before moving further on any decision regarding the 911 memorial, she suggested it would be in the community’s best interest to first revisit and/or redefine the Village’s processes pertaining to future developments on municipal property. Board members expressed agreement and then joined in unanimous approval of a motion by trustee William Frasier to revisit and possibly renew the Village’s development policies.
Among the afternoon’s agenda items was a formal exit conference with contracted CPA Dan Austin, examining the results of the municipality’s 2022 Fiscal Year audit.
After first affirming the Village’s audit was officially approved by state authorities, Austin relayed how there were no material findings discovered during the fiscal examination. He said the review confirmed the community’s financial records were fairly stated and told trustees this resulted in an “unqualified opinion.” Austin stressed this was the result board members should be seeking and then went on to lead board members through an overview of details included in the annual review.
At the conclusion of his report, Austin noted how the Village’s financial status has significantly improved over the past several years and he expressed a sincere appreciation for the efforts of clerk/treasurer Amanda Cardona in this regard. Board members also recognized how Cardona’s strict oversight of the Village’s finances has resulted in consistent improvement in the community’s financial standing, and similarly expressed their personal appreciation for her diligence in assuring the proper management of fiscal matters.
Before moving forward on the agenda, trustees joined in unanimously approving a motion to accept the 2022 audit.
•While opting to delay a final project selection, board members unanimously endorsed Resolution No.13 2022/2023, affirming the municipality’s desire to participate in the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s project fund call for fiscal year 2024. Trustees were told the potential funding support could be directed to two identified street improvement projects, one centering on a portion of Veater Street between Broadway and West Val Verde, and the other aimed at a block of Riverside Drive, from East Val Verde to Doris Lane.
Wilson & Company representative Brigitte Fuller said both projects would involve a full remediation of the identified roadway sections, with the addition of curbs and gutters, ADA requirements, signage and necessary striping.
Trustees were told a final decision upon which project the application would focus would not be required until May, and therefore opted to postpone a final project selection.
•In another unanimous action, trustees approved Resolution No. 11 2022/2023 affirming continued municipal certification and commitments pertaining to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration’s Community Development Block Grant program.
•During his regular report to the board, Sierra County Sheriff Joshua Baker noted a steady increase in traffic issues and said his department would soon be implementing overtime traffic control projects in the Village and throughout the county. The Sheriff also reported that a few final steps were still required in the establishment of online communications for all department units and the implementation of electronic citation processes. He told trustees this upgrade would be engaged as soon as might be possible, and once online, would represent a significant improvement in overall operations.
•While acknowledging how rising costs have now placed funding acquired for the Doris Avenue renovation project up to $350,000 behind anticipated costs, clerk/treasurer Cardona said legislative representatives are aware of the situation and told trustees the Village is in a good position to potentially receive added support.
•Cardona also reported that the Acute Park project was complete and told trustees the Village would now be anticipating a reimbursement of the revenue expended for the development from state authorities.
