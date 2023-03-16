IMG_6531.JPG-Board & Dan Austin 2-3 col w-story.tiff

GOOD REPORT - Contracted CPA Dan Austin, left, led the Village of Williamsburg’s board of trustees through a formal review of the municipality’s 2022 Fiscal Year audit, during the board’s regular meeting Thursday, March 9. Emphasizing how steady progress has been realized in improving the Village’s finances over the past several years, Austin said there were no material findings to report. He went on to tell trustees the audit was being returned with an “unqualified opinion,”stressing this was a positive result and one the board would want to receive. In addition to endorsing the audit report, the afternoon’s regular meeting also included a reversal of a previous decision regarding the Village’s 911 memorial, approval of a measure to participate in the state highway department’s annual call for project funding, and a renewal of municipal affirmations pertaining to the state’s Community Development Block Grant program

As Williamsburg’s board of trustees moved to approve the proposed regular meeting agenda at the outset of their March 9 session, trustee Guillermo Hernandez entered a motion to rescind a February 9 decision, which endorsed an honorary brick display addition to the community’s 911 memorial. Board members unanimously supported this motion and then addressed other preliminary actions before returning to the issue.

During public comment, Sierra County Republican Party chair Julie Stroup acknowledged the board’s action, before reading a prepared statement objecting to the trustees’ decision to omit an honorary brick denoting the political party from the planned 911 memorial display. In her statement, Stroup emphasized how the Republican Party had purchased the honorary brick to support development of the memorial monument and to honor the lives lost during the tragic event. She stressed how the board’s decision to omit the party’s brick could be viewed as a first amendment violation and indicated she was pleased with the afternoon’s decision to rescind that action.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.