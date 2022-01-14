Among primary items addressed by the Village of Williamsburg’s Board of Trustees during their first regular meeting of the new year Thursday, January 13, was the election of the municipality’s mayor pro-tem. When asked for a nomination, newly elected trustee Misty Gustin entered a motion to re-elect returning trustee Majorie Powey to the post. Powey has served as the Village’s mayor pro-tem for several terms and with her nod of acceptance, Gustin’s nomination was quickly seconded and endorsed by an unanimous vote.
The afternoon’s regular meeting also saw board members approve motions opting out of a pending Colonias fund application process, and revising the community’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan regarding a comprehensive street improvement project.
In addition to receiving regular department reports, trustees welcomed an extensive project review and status update from Wilson & Company, Inc., representatives, and also okayed a residential property boundary change request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.