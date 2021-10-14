During her regular report at the Village of Williamsburg’s Board of Trustees October 14 regular meeting, clerk/treasurer Amanda Cardona announced that officials with department of transportation had approved the municipality’s recent request for a waiver from a otherwise required Local Government Road Fund appropriation.
Cardona said the Village was awarded the full $24,667 requested and confirmed the associated project’s cost of $98,667 was now fully in hand.
Trustees also approved a revised resolution finalizing a previous $50,000 New Mexico Finance Administration grant, and directed Cardona to proceed with negotiations pertaining to franchise payments received by the Village.
The afternoon’s regular meeting further included customary board reports, an update on police activity by T-or-C Police Chief Victor Rodriguez and a brief discussion about an apparent problem with mulberry trees growing throughout the Village and T-or-C’s neighboring Family Park.
Later in the afternoon, Village trustees reconvened for a public meeting with Wilson and Company representatives to discuss pending upgrade projects for Mona and Doris Avenues, as well as to obtain comments and questions from community residents.
