Williamsburg, NM (87901)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy and windy later in the day. High 83F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low near 60F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.