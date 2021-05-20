In addition to approving fourth quarter budget adjustments for the current fiscal year and also fully endorsing their interim budget for the coming year, trustees for the Village of Williamsburg received an anticipated report from Sierra County Flood Director Travis Atwell during the board’s May 20 regular meeting.
Atwell attended by phone and relayed information obtained in a recent inspection of the Cantrell Dam by the state dam inspector and Army Corps of Engineers representatives.
The Cantrell Dam lies above portions of the village and was apparently overwhelmed during a heavy rain event last summer, which resulted in heavy flood and debris damage to the Sierra County Fairgrounds, Truth or Consequences’ Louis Armijo Sports Complex, and throughout many residential sections of Williamsburg.
Atwell relayed how the inspection found issues with silt buildup, as well as several concerns with the top of the dam’s structure. He told trustees the dam is not included on the national register and said the City of Truth or Consequences was determined to be responsible for maintaining the structure.
With concerns about future rain events causing similar flooding problems, trustees ultimately approved a motion directing the village attorney to draft a letter to the City of T-or-C seeking further information and urging that attention be paid to the Cantrell Dam issues as soon as possible.
The trustee’s afternoon session further included approval of a resolution assuring available elected positions would appear on the upcoming November 2 general election ballot, as well as endorsement of an application for funding for the planned Mona Street upgrade project. If secured, trustees were told this funding could provide a more affordable option for the Village than currently aligned revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.