While the Village of Williamsburg’s board of trustees took no action regarding the measure June 15, an overview provided by Modrall Sperling attorney Chris Muirhead affirmed all is now in place for the municipality’s long anticipated wastewater system renovation project to move forward.

In this regard, Muirhead outlined a formal ordinance trustees will consider for publication in July. After publication, the ordinance will return to the board for a public hearing and final consideration. If approved, the way will be cleared for the approximate $4.13 million project to move toward construction later this year.

