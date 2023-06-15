While the Village of Williamsburg’s board of trustees took no action regarding the measure June 15, an overview provided by Modrall Sperling attorney Chris Muirhead affirmed all is now in place for the municipality’s long anticipated wastewater system renovation project to move forward.
In this regard, Muirhead outlined a formal ordinance trustees will consider for publication in July. After publication, the ordinance will return to the board for a public hearing and final consideration. If approved, the way will be cleared for the approximate $4.13 million project to move toward construction later this year.
The trustees’ regular meeting also included unanimous approval of an ordinance vacating a portion of Veater Street, a preview of this year’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan, as well as full support for a resolution setting the stage for this November’s municipal elections. Clerk/Treasurer Amanda Cardona confirmed this year’s ballot would include the mayoral post and two available trustee positions.
During regular reports, trustees were told the Rio Grande Avenue improvement project was also moving forward toward construction and Sheriff Joshua Baker outlined his efforts to establish Sierra County as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, which he indicted would open the door to significant federal funding and assistance.
