After considerable discussion, and assurances that the measure represented a concept with no defined projects, members of the Village of Williamsburg’s board of trustees rendered a 3-to-1 majority decision in favor of supporting the Turtleback Trail Network Plan during their May 11 regular meeting.
The afternoon’s gathering also included board approval for the transfer of deposited funds to the state’s local government investment pool. This move is anticipated to yield higher interest rates for Village revenue kept on deposit.
