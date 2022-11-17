Village Meeting 11-10-22 2-3 col w-story.tif

Among several action items addressed by the Village of Williamsburg’s Board of Trustees during their November 10 regular meeting, was the approval of planned additions to the 9-11 Memorial, which now stands on municipal property just behind the village fire station. 

Presented by Uplyfting Spirits volunteer Wendy Kessinger, along with team members Steve Buckley and Denise Addie, the proposal sought to install a series of new upgrades, which were recently funded through a legislative appropriation obtained by state representative Rebecca Dow. This welcomed revenue was utilized to acquire nine bollard-style solar lights, motion sensors, security cameras and all the other materials necessary for the additions.

