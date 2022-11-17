Among several action items addressed by the Village of Williamsburg’s Board of Trustees during their November 10 regular meeting, was the approval of planned additions to the 9-11 Memorial, which now stands on municipal property just behind the village fire station.
Presented by Uplyfting Spirits volunteer Wendy Kessinger, along with team members Steve Buckley and Denise Addie, the proposal sought to install a series of new upgrades, which were recently funded through a legislative appropriation obtained by state representative Rebecca Dow. This welcomed revenue was utilized to acquire nine bollard-style solar lights, motion sensors, security cameras and all the other materials necessary for the additions.
Part of the project’s original plan, the installation of these added elements aims to improve visitor safety and security for the memorial area, while also enhancing the monument’s visibility and attractiveness.
Although expressing no immediate concerns about the proposed lighting and security, trustees did raise questions about the planned installation of 100 commemorative bricks, which would bear the names of individuals and businesses who purchased the bricks to help fund the 911 memorial’s original construction. Board members expressed concern about how the in-ground brick display could pose a future tripping hazard for visitors and indicated they were not made fully aware of this component when permission for the monument to be situated on Village property was originally granted.
In discussion, volunteer team members emphasized how the commemorative bricks were an important aspect of the original design and stressed a desire to follow through with the effort’s intent. It was noted that any future additions to the brick display could only be obtained in 50-unit parcels, requiring a significant pre-sale of bricks that has yet to be realized.
Although continuing to express concern and emphasizing a clear desire for board approval to be required for the addition of any future bricks to the memorial, trustees ultimately rendered a 2-to-1 majority decision supporting installation of the planned project enhancements, with trustee William Frazier dissenting and mayor pro-tem Majorie Powey abstaining.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND ITEMS
•Trustees unanimously approved a cooperative purchase agreement, which will now allow the village to participate in New Mexico’s Cooperative Educational Services program. Clerk/Treasurer Amanda Cardona explained how the CES program provides a list of pre-qualified contractors for participating entities, which she said would broaden the community’s selection of firms for future development and would also help to expedite important projects to meet established deadlines when necessary.
•Board members briefly addressed a suggestion by trustee Misty Gustin, which sought to have the municipality’s code enforcement services contracted to the City of T-or-C. She noted how the village law enforcement and animal control services were presently addressed through a similar contract and entered a motion in this regard.
In discussion, board members raised concern about the action being motivated by a personal situation between Gustin and village authorities. Trustee Frazier, who was attending remotely, expressed significant opposition to Gustin’s proposal, suggesting the issue should be set aside and that the board should focus attention on more community-based concerns. With this stated, and with no second being offered, mayor Deb Stubblefield noted that Gustin’s motion would effectively die on the floor and then moved forward on the afternoon’s agenda.
•Trustees joined in a motion rejecting a variance request seeking approval for the placement of a 1975 mobile home on a residential lot at 102 Veater Street. While expressing an understanding of the homeowner’s request, board members noted the municipality’s code requires such manufactured residences to be no more than 20 years old, and opted to abide by the current regulations.
•During her regular report, clerk/treasurer Cardona confirmed that a recent delivery of benches and other components for the newly remodeled Acute Park revealed an error by the manufacturer. She said the benches and other materials were therefore returned, and although the manufacturer is taking steps to assure corrections, told trustees that completion of the new park space would be delayed.
