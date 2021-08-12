The Village of Williamsburg’s board of trustees assembled for a regular meeting Thursday afternoon, August 12. Members ultimately approved two resolutions, the first (No.9) endorsed the municipality’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP). Before voting, trustees discussed the community’s priority issues and decided on a prioritized list of four specific projects which respectively included, Mona Avenue, Doris Avenue, parks and recreation improvements, as well as street and drainage upgrades.
•Trustees also joined in unanimous approval of Resolution No.10, which affirmed the submission of an application for future Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.
•The afternoon’s session further included preliminary discussion concerning a future ordinance to establish zoning and other regulations pertaining to Cannabis distribution, and regular department reports.
•During his summary of police activity for the month of July, Truth or Consequences Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said he and his officers have recently increased their presence within the Village and would be closely monitoring for speeding vehicles.
