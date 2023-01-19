Prior to their January 12 regular meeting, the Village of Williamsburg Board of Trustees convened a special workshop to discuss proposed revisions to the municipality’s cannabis ordinance. In previous discussions, trustee Misty Gustin sought clarification of the community’s adopted regulations, primarily pertaining to the private cultivation of cannabis. These discussions and questions she raised about the potential of lessening penalties presently in place for code violations prompted the workshop.
In reviewing the established regulations January 12, trustees first acknowledged there were no cannabis-based businesses currently operating within the municipality. As they discussed the penalties presently in place for potential violations, board members confirmed that as written, transgressions of the established regulations could result in up to a $300 fine and/or 30 days in jail.
After noting this, a comparison with cannabis regulations enacted by neighboring communities found the Village’s penalties were equivalent and were further in line with most other municipalities throughout the state.
Once this point was verified, Gustin expressed satisfaction that the village’s regulations were compatible and said with this understood, she no longer felt consideration of a reduction in the established fines/penalties was necessary.
With trustees sharing no other concerns about the regulations, mayor Deb Stubblefield brought the workshop to a close.
Later, during the afternoon’s regular session, trustees formally addressed the proposed ordinance amendment. In recognition of the workshop’s discussion, trustee William Frasier entered a motion to keep the regulations as written. With a supporting second, board members quickly joined in an unanimous vote supporting the motion.
STAGECOACH PARK UPGRADES
Following up on an approximate $125,000 funding appropriation confirmed late last year, village clerk/treasurer Amanda Cardona outlined a series of planned improvement targeted for the community’s Stagecoach Park.
After emphasizing how the allocated funding must be expended before a 2026 expiration date, Cardona suggested efforts should begin moving forward in the near term. While immediate action wasn’t necessary, she said present delays are now pushing the average time required to complete such initiatives out to 18 month or more, and thus indicated efforts to advance the project would be forthcoming.
Trustees were told the approved funding would be directed toward a “radical” tree trimming, replacement of the facility’s failed water pump, a completely reconditioned walking path, basketball and tennis court renovations, as well as the demolition of existing out-buildings and the creation of additional parking space.
In discussing the future project, mayor pro-tem Majorie Powey questioned if some accommodations might be provided for Pickleball enthusiasts. Cardona pointed out how it wouldn’t be difficult to add Pickleball boundaries to the existing tennis courts and indicated she would note the idea for consideration.
SHERIFF’S UPDATE AND ALERT
Beginning December 1, the village initiated a contract with the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department, replacing a long-standing service agreement with the City of Truth or Consequences’ police department.
On hand to provide trustees with his initial monthly report, Sheriff Joshua Baker began by noting how the month of December saw only two reported incidents. While active responses were limited to these incidents, he emphasizing that a steady law enforcement presence was being maintained, noting how his deputies logged more than 105 hours of patrol within the village for the month.
Baker told the board he was presently considering the purchase of a speed trailer to station in Williamsburg to aid with the control of speeding vehicles. Acknowledging how local residents would quickly become accustomed to such a monitor, Baker suggested the visual reminder could be a benefit in controlling the speed of community visitors exiting I-25 through the Village corridor.
The sheriff further noted how officials with the US Border Patrol were presently operating the I-25 checkpoint north of T-or-C. He confirmed how individuals attempting to evade the checkpoint recently led his deputies and other area law enforcement officials on a pursuit through the local community.
Baker stressed how the location of the checkpoint presently encourages those who may look to avoid the border patrol to effectively bail off I-25 through the Las Palomas and Williamsburg areas. In this regard, the sheriff encouraged all local residents to remain alert to the situation, he urged citizens to keep their doors and vehicles locked when unattended and to report any suspicious activity.
OTHER REPORTS AND ITEMS
•Trustees acknowledged the recent completion of the Acute Park project. Situated just across Mona Avenue from the Village Hall, the cleanly xeriscaped space now includes a bus stop shelter, benches and other community-friendly amenities. While indicating he was generally pleased with the project, trustee Guillermo Hernandez questioned why a small section of the property, on the western side of the park, was left undeveloped. Clerk Cardona noted that the area in question was not included in the original designs approved by the board and said the available funding was expended on the improvements now realized. She suggested the board could consider further upgrades for the Acute Park when funding for such an effort becomes available.
•With a new bus stop now in place and ready for use, mayor pro-tem Powey indicated her fingers would be crossed in hope that promises of a local bus service might be realized later this year. Reporting on the most recent meeting of the South Central Regional Transit District, Powey said officials are still looking towards establishing a local bus service for Sierra County at some point in 2023. She said the SCRTD has successfully developed bus connections from Hatch to El Paso, but was still working to extend connections to the local area. While noting the proposed local service would not connect to Hatch, Powey suggested a local service was nonetheless needed and could be a step toward wider bus connections in the years ahead.
•During her regular report, clerk/treasurer Cardona confirmed the receipt of a $37,500 matching grant award from the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration. She told the trustees that state authorities generated this revenue to help offset rising material costs and delays presently hindering many ongoing community projects. Cardona said the grant would be utilized for a federal project match the Village is required to pay toward upcoming development. While agreeing the award would be very beneficial for the municipality’s plans, she said increasing costs would still be a major consideration going forward.
