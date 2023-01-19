Acute park- 2-3 col w-story.tif

Prior to their January 12 regular meeting, the Village of Williamsburg Board of Trustees convened a special workshop to discuss proposed revisions to the municipality’s cannabis ordinance. In previous discussions, trustee Misty Gustin sought clarification of the community’s adopted regulations, primarily pertaining to the private cultivation of cannabis. These discussions and questions she raised about the potential of lessening penalties presently in place for code violations prompted the workshop.

In reviewing the established regulations January 12, trustees first acknowledged there were no cannabis-based businesses currently operating within the municipality. As they discussed the penalties presently in place for potential violations, board members confirmed that as written, transgressions of the established regulations could result in up to a $300 fine and/or 30 days in jail.

