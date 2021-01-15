The board of trustees for the Village of Williamsburg gathered for a regular meeting January 14 and primarily focused attention upon efforts to forward long-planned infrastructure and street upgrades.
After acknowledging how the COVID-19 health emergency essentially brought previous project and funding efforts to a halt throughout 2020, Wilson & Company representative Mario Juarez-Infante provided the board with an update on the initiatives’ status and a review of present project options.
Ultimately, in separate actions trustees approved “intent to apply” statements for available funding through the Colonias Infrastructure Fund and Community Development Block Grant programs. Board members also unanimously endorsed the publication of Ordinance No. 126, which relates to a proposed loan with the Rural Communities Assistance Corporation. This measure seeks a $605,273 loan, which will also be directed toward planned infrastructure upgrades. Ordinance No. 126 will return to the board in February for a public hearing and final consideration.
The Thursday afternoon session also included approval of a variance request pertaining to a residential property, as well as standard agenda items and reports.
