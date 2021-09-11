In a special ceremony honoring the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks upon the United States on September 11, 2001, Saturday morning, officials with the Village of Williamsburg welcomed area residents and first responders, and also formally unveiled the municipality’s new 9-11 memorial. The placard/sculpture depicts the twin towers and imagery symbolic of that tragic day and is the first memorial in New Mexico to commemorate the events of September 11.
The memorial project was spearheaded by local community leader and perennial volunteer, Denise Addie, standing at center above at the unveiling. The culmination of a four year effort, this unique monument was achieved through private donations and with diligent commitment from a host of community volunteers and supporters.
The morning’s ceremony included special guest speaker Brian McAllister, and a lineup of other speakers who relayed stories of how 9-11 personally touched their friend and families, or otherwise affected their lives and perceptions of the world.
Members of the Hot Springs High School JROTC Color Guard and Choir participated in the memorial ceremony, as did Caballo Fire Chief, Ray Mullins, who oversaw the ringing of bells for firefighters and first responders lost in the wake of the 9-11 attacks.
