IMG_7357.JPG

After receiving an overview of the recently completed Turtleback Trail Network Plan Thursday, April 13, trustees for the Village of Williamsburg opted to table the measure to allow board members further time to more fully review the document. This action falls in line with the Truth or Consequences City Commission, who also chose to set aside a decision on the trail plan the previous afternoon. 

•Thursday’s regular meeting included an update concerning the Village’s planned wastewater system renovation project. Wilson & Company engineer Alfredo Holguin said the project’s design phase is now 90-percent complete, awaiting only final comments and/or approval by US Department of Agriculture authorities. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.