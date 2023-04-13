After receiving an overview of the recently completed Turtleback Trail Network Plan Thursday, April 13, trustees for the Village of Williamsburg opted to table the measure to allow board members further time to more fully review the document. This action falls in line with the Truth or Consequences City Commission, who also chose to set aside a decision on the trail plan the previous afternoon.
•Thursday’s regular meeting included an update concerning the Village’s planned wastewater system renovation project. Wilson & Company engineer Alfredo Holguin said the project’s design phase is now 90-percent complete, awaiting only final comments and/or approval by US Department of Agriculture authorities.
Holguin told trustees he was anticipating a completion of the design phase by the end of May and would expect USDA approval of the final package plan in June. He said additional procedures would then likely require as much as 90 days to complete, before the final plan would come before trustees. If the board approves the project, contractor bidding could begin by late December and Holguin said he would then expect the entire system upgrade to be finished at some point in August 2024.
•The afternoon’s session also included updates regarding recent park improvements, the receipt of additional state funding to support ongoing projects, and an executive session focusing on real property along both Veater Street and Riverside Drive.
