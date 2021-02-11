With two unanimous votes Thursday afternoon, February 11, trustees for the Village of Williamsburg affirmed their commitment to move forward with extensive water, wastewater and roadway improvements.
Board members first endorsed a motion to proceed with a proposed $1.7 million project to renovate Doris and Mona Streets, with joint funding made available through the state’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Colonias programs. With this step taken, trustees agreed to schedule a special meeting for Monday, February 22, to address formal resolutions required for this application process.
•After agreeing to move forward with this initiative, board members welcomed bond attorney Chris Muirhead, who outlined a proposed bond sale that would allow the Village to also move forward with a near $4.13 million renovation of the community’s sewer system. Trustees ultimately joined in unanimous support of a proposed ordinance authorizing the execution and delivery of a Bond Anticipation Note/Loan agreement in this regard. It was noted that the community’s obligation to what was termed as a “bridge loan” and larger amount of US Department of Agriculture funding would be solely tied to revenue the Village obtains through wastewater fees, and would not otherwise depend upon any other community assets or income.
•The remainder of the trustee’s February 11 session included a series of regular reports, updates and a review of January’s financial summaries.
