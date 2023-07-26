IMG_0439.JPG-Chris Muirhead & Bd 2-3 col w-story.JPG
With an unanimous vote Thursday, July 20, the Village of Williamsburg Board of Trustees approved Ordinance 131, affirming the sale of $1.29 million in municipal revenue bonds and finalizing funding for a full renovation of the community’s wastewater system. 

Modrall Sperling attorney Chris Muirhead returned for the afternoon’s session and led the board through an overview of the project’s funding. He reiterated how the municipal bonds being issued by the Village would secure a $1.29 million loan and would be combined with a $2.92 million US Department of Agriculture grant to complete the proposed upgrades. 

