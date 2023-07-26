With an unanimous vote Thursday, July 20, the Village of Williamsburg Board of Trustees approved Ordinance 131, affirming the sale of $1.29 million in municipal revenue bonds and finalizing funding for a full renovation of the community’s wastewater system.
Modrall Sperling attorney Chris Muirhead returned for the afternoon’s session and led the board through an overview of the project’s funding. He reiterated how the municipal bonds being issued by the Village would secure a $1.29 million loan and would be combined with a $2.92 million US Department of Agriculture grant to complete the proposed upgrades.
Muirhead said the loan would be for 40 years with a set interest rate of 1.375-percent and emphasized the only municipal revenue pledged for repayment would be from net revenues acquired through the wastewater system operations. He defined net revenue as the income left over from wastewater fees collected by the municipality, after subtracting any necessary operational and/or maintenance costs.
Muirhead emphasized, however, that should net revenues drop below the amount necessary to meet the loan payments, an increase in service fees would be required to compensate.
Aside from this pledge, the agreement required the Village to establish a Debt Service fund, which board members were told would be available to cover any potential shortage in the loan payments over the coming years, and would be used to cover the municipality’s final payment. Muirhead said this fund would be established with monthly installments of $339 over ten years.
The agreement further required the Village to set aside $1,000 per month to establish an asset management fund, which Muirhead said would be drawn upon for the life of the bond to cover basic operational and/or maintenance costs.
After outlining the agreement, Muirhead said with board approval, the measure would be forwarded to the USDA for a final review and endorsement. Trustees were told due to the current backlog of projects, this step would take several months and Muirhead anticipated that the board could expect a close of contractor bidding sometime in early 2024.
Following the board’s approval, Muirhead said they would be asked to endorse one last measure during their next regular meeting, which would mirror Ordinance 131 and essentially confirm an overview of the grant/loan agreement.
After continuing previous discussions, trustees agreed to list several street upgrades, along with park and recreation improvements as the Village’s top priorities for this year’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan. This year’s ICIP sets the municipality’s goals for the 2025-2029 Fiscal Year cycles, and will be forwarded to legislators for funding consideration during the upcoming 2024 legislative session.
Trustees unanimously approved a motion to seek funding for improvements to East Riverside, Hyde Street and Doris Lane, and Veater Street as municipality’s first three priorities, followed by a number of desired upgrades for Stagecoach Park.
•Finishing out necessities following the July 1 start of the new fiscal year, trustees rendered final approval of the municipality’s fourth quarter financial report and then moved forward to unanimously endorse the 2023/2024 FY budget.
•Board members also approved several required annual measures, affirming procurement standards, adherence to the state’s Open Meetings Act and setting the municipality’s calendar of legal holidays for the fiscal year.
•Trustees further approved two resolutions, confirming the renewal of the Village’s participation with the South Central Council of Governments and the South Central Regional Transit District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.