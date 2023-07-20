After receiving a summary of the measure by Modrall Sperling attorney Chris Muirhead Thursday afternoon, July 20, the Village of Williamsburg board of trustees unanimously approved Ordinance 131, finalizing a USDA funding agreement for a pending overhaul of the municipality’s wastewater system.
This measure will issue revenue bonds to secure $1.29 million, which will be paired with USDA support into a $4.1 million grant/loan agreement to complete the project. Board members were told that final approval by USDA authorities could be expected in early 2024, with contractor bidding and construction to follow.
