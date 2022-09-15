During their September 8 regular meeting, Village of Williamsburg Board of Trustees attended to two action items pertaining to event requests, discussed code enforcement concerns and addressed a series of regular board and department reports.
SERVICES ENDORSED
The only action items on the September 8 agenda both centered on requests to hold special memorial ceremonies at the gathering space located adjacent to the Village Hall and fire department. This area presently hosts two dedicated memorial areas, one in honor of the late deputy sheriff, Kelly Clark, and the other honoring the memory of September 11, 2001.
Trustees first addressed a request by Uplyfting Spirits founder Denise Addie, who was seeking formal approval to conduct a ceremony honoring 21 years since the 911 terrorist attacks. Last year, the board unanimously approved placement of the 911 memorial on the Village green space and to many, the organization of subsequent annual ceremonies would seem to have been tacitly included in that decision.
Acknowledging this point, after receiving Addie’s formal request to hold a formal 911 memorial ceremony the following Sunday, board members quickly agreed and joined in unanimous approval of a motion to approve the assembly.
•Trustees then tended to another request by K-9 Forensic’s Wendy Kessinger, who was seeking board approval to conduct a K-9 memorial service at the Village space Saturday, October 8. Kessinger outlined how the gathering would be held to honor the life of “Sadie,” a beloved and uniquely skilled K-9 search and rescue dog, who recently passed away after faithfully serving communities all over the nation for a full ten years.
After being provided some of the details of Sadie’s career, trustees expressed pleasure in helping to honor the well-respected K-9 and once again joined in an unanimous vote approving the proposed memorial gathering.
CODE QUESTIONS RAISED
Trustee Misty Gustin placed this item on the afternoon’s agenda with expressed hopes of clarifying several questions and concerns regarding the municipality’s current enforcement efforts. Raising three primary issues, Gustin noted citizen comments about being singled out by village authorities and suggested this might be addressed by assuring the trustees are provided with an updated monthly list of documented code violations and related actions. She also pointed out personal experience with receiving a string of code violations over a period of months and questioned if the municipality might make an effort to alert property owners to all recognized violations at one time. Gustin suggested this would allow property owners to address identified issues without being effectively surprised by a series of non-compliance issues.
Further pointing out a concern about village staff entering private property to obtain evidence of code violations, Gustin noted personal experience in this regard. She recalled an incident when a village staff member apparently utilized a private driveway on her property for this purpose and said she was worried about the potential of similar incidents occurring as a regular part of the municipality’s code enforcement efforts.
In response to Gustin’s questions and concerns, clerk/treasurer Amanda Cardona said recognized code violations are compiled by the administration and indicated the information would be available to trustees upon request. She and mayor Deb Stubblefield emphasized how code enforcement is an administrative task and how the board of trustees has no direct authority over the day to day processes.
Regarding the potential of focusing property inspections on a potential variety of violations, Cardona explained how the administration responds to specific citizen complaints and to issues observed by staff members in the course of their daily duties.
After detailing the process followed upon receipt of a complaint, she relayed how the village’s fixed budget and limited staff do not allow for regular inspections and effectively forces the administration to address suspected code violations on a case by case basis.
In response to Gustin’s concerns about staff members trespassing onto private property, Cardona stressed that employees are instructed make every effort to avoid such actions. The clerk/treasurer said staff members try to utilize defined streets and alley ways to obtain photographs of reported violations, but also noted how records defining property lines are not always accurate. She urged Gustin and other municipal property owners to contact the administration regarding such concerns, in hopes of better defining property lines and other related issues.
•As discussion continued, mayor Stubblefield raised a concen about cannabis plants apparently being grown on property owned by trustee Gustin, and questioned if the trustee was familiar with the village codes requiring such plants to be housed in a closed environment. After noting that growing cannabis property was now legal, Gustin questioned the village’s regulations and suggested a review would be in order.
The mayor called upon Truth or Consequences Police Chief Victor Rodriguez, who was in attendance, for his perspective regarding this issue. Chief Rodriguez first confirmed Gustin’s statement about the growing of cannabis now being a legal activity. He then noted how across the state, regulations requiring outdoor growing areas to be closed-off were primarily intended as a safeguard for the individuals growing the cannabis, and not necessarily to prevent others from seeing the plants.
After further discussion, Gustin asked for the related ordinance (No. 7) to be placed upon the board’s next meeting agenda for review and discussion. Chief Rodriguez suggested the board include the village’s attorney in the proposed discussion, noting the importance of gaining a clear perspective of the municipality’s legal position.
•Later in the session, during the clerk/treasurer’s regular report, Cardona noted that contractors with Wilson & Company were in the process of organizing a formal review of the municipality’s regulations and zoning codes. In this regard, she said efforts would soon be made toward the assembly of a steering committee to engage in the process.
OTHER REPORTS AND ITEMS
•During her regular report, clerk/treasurer Cardona alerted trustees to the planned return of residual funding the village received through the New Mexico Finance Authority’s Colonias for the planning, design and construction of the ongoing Mona and Doris Avenue renovation projects. She noted how a portion of the revenue was successfully utilized to complete project planning and design, but said construction on Doris Avenue would not begin before the Colonias funding expires in December. Because of this, Cardona said project engineers recommended returning the remaining revenue, as replacement support for the project through Community Development Block Grant has been awarded to the village and is in the process of being finalized. Board members were told return of the Colonias funds would not pose any adverse affects for the municipality, but would allow the street improvements to advance.
•Cardona also reported that weather issues have delayed completion of the Mona Avenue and Acute Park project. She said contractors were presently working about 20-days behind their original schedule and were now targeting completion of the project at some point in October.
•The clerk/treasurer also announced the receipt of $800,000 through the state’s Transportation Project Fund, which will be directed toward improvements to Rio Grande Avenue. She said the village would be required to add-in a 5-percent match of approximately $40,000, which is available, and told trustees the current hope was to see the design phase completed this fall, with construction to begin in early 2023.
•Cardona further gained board endorsement to share a little Halloween treat with local youngsters. She said small treat bags would be handed out to students as they exit the bus adjacent to the village hall Monday, October 31.
•Offering his final report to the board, T-or-C Police Chief Rodriguez first confirmed his decision to retire and expressed his pleasure in having served the residents of Williamsburg for the past year. After noting confidence in his department’s officers and in the ongoing effort to secure his replacement, the Chief reminded those on hand to remain alert to crime, emphasizing some of the unique vulnerabilities of small rural communities. He encouraged village leaders and residents to bolster security to assure the protection of property and assets, and to remain vigilant to threats that are common to all communities lying adjacent to interstate highways.
•During public comment, community resident Sally Rudy alerted trustees to an apparent commercial effort seeking to acquire property within the village. She said she had received a communication from officials with “Maverick gas stations,” which included a contract and offer for her property. Rudy indicated the information she received outlined plans for the development of a large truck stop and after expressing her objection to the effort, said she had no intent to sell.
While noting she had not received a similar communication, a nearby neighbor of Rudy, Maurine Robinson told trustees she would be opposed to such a development. Robinson relayed how she had recently relocated to the village and said she would have opted for another location had she been aware of such a planned project.
Board members did not directly respond to the comments, but mayor pro-tem Majorie Powey stated she did want to speak with both Rudy and Robinson about this concern following the afternoon’s session.
