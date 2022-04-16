Among information shared during the Village of Williamsburg Board of Trustees’ April 14 regular meeting, was confirmation that construction associated with the long awaited Mona Avenue renovation project is poised to begin April 25. Wilson and Company representatives said they would be going door-to-door to notify residents in the area about the construction plans and otherwise urged anyone with questions or concerns to contact administrative staff through the Village Hall, 309 Veater Street, 575-894-6385. Additional information about the project may also be available through the Village website at www.villageofwilliamsburg.com.
The April 14 regular meeting further included unanimous board approval of a revised funding application, as well as regular board and department reports.
