After previously endorsing the sale of municipal revenue bonds to advance a planned $4 million wastewater system renovation project, the Village of Williamsburg’s board of trustees tended to a necessary followup measure Thursday, August 10. 

Clerk/Treasurer Amanda Cardona introduced resolution (No.9 2023/2024) and told trustees the measure was a required confirmation of the board’s previous action. While there were no issues raised concerning the resolution, in discussion, mayor pro-tem Majie Powey noted how the project would include the use of sewer line inserts and  questioned how long village residents might expect this improvement to last. 

