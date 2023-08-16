After previously endorsing the sale of municipal revenue bonds to advance a planned $4 million wastewater system renovation project, the Village of Williamsburg’s board of trustees tended to a necessary followup measure Thursday, August 10.
Clerk/Treasurer Amanda Cardona introduced resolution (No.9 2023/2024) and told trustees the measure was a required confirmation of the board’s previous action. While there were no issues raised concerning the resolution, in discussion, mayor pro-tem Majie Powey noted how the project would include the use of sewer line inserts and questioned how long village residents might expect this improvement to last.
Cardona briefly reiterated how in many areas the project would utilize an inserted lining, which would then be cured and essentially deliver new piping without the need for excavation. She said contractors have assured her that the inserted linings should provide effective service for approximately 50 to 60 years, which board members noted was the approximate age of the current system.
With this point acknowledged, trustees voted unanimously in support of a motion to approve the proposed resolution.
With a three-to-one majority vote, trustees approved the publication of proposed Ordinance No. 132, which will affirm the municipality’s gross receipts tax rate.
Following a state-imposed GRT reduction, which took effect with the beginning of the current fiscal year cycle July 1, the GRT rate charged by municipalities throughout New Mexico were stepped back.
Clerk/treasurer Cardona explained how in response to this change, many municipalities, including Truth or Consequences have opted to increase their GRT rates to offset the state’s percentage reduction. She noted the Village’s present GRT rate was approximately 7.9-percent, and said like T-or-C, Williamsburg could legally set their GRT rates to a maximum of 8.375-percent without seeking voter approval through a public referendum.
Having previously reviewed this issue, board members acknowledged the proposal and after confirming an approval would reset the GRT rate effective January 1, 2024, moved forward to support a motion to approve publication. Trustee Misty Gustin, who has expressed concerns about the move, cast the sole dissenting vote.
With the measure set to be published, trustees confirmed they would return to the proposed ordinance and render final consideration during a special meeting, which is currently set to be held Monday, August 28.
•During public comment, several community residents shared statements of concern about an on-going property issue along Riverside Drive, which reportedly involves actions by the Bureau of Reclamation. Mayor Deb Stubblefield confirmed the municipality’s legal representatives had recently completed related title search and said details would be discussed with trustees during an upcoming executive session.
•During public comment, trustees were also alerted to portions of the 800 flood control channel being utilized as a hang out for area youth. Board members acknowledged the concern and were urged to consider the installation of new signage to prohibit such trespassing and warning citizens of the associated dangers.
•With the planned wastewater renovation project now in line, clerk/treasurer Cardona said Village residents can expect to encounter significant construction activity later this year. She said the wastewater project is now on track to begin within approximately two-and-a-half months, and told trustees that the planned renovation of both Rio Grande and Doris Avenues also have targeted fall 2023 start-up dates, with contractor bidding for the Rio Grande project set for October.
•As Village authorities are looking ahead to additional roadway upgrades, Cardona reported that contractors had completed corrective measures pertaining to the recently completed Mona Avenue renovations.
