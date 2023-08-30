IMG_1234.JPG-Trustees-8-28-23 - 2-3 col w-SA? : story .JPG
The Village of Williamsburg Board of Trustees gathered for a special meeting Monday evening, August 28, and before moving into closed-door executive session discussions concerning property issues, joined in rendering a majority vote supporting an increase in the municipality’s gross receipts tax rate.

As previously reported, an action by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham implemented an across-the-board five-percent reduction in gross receipts tax rates throughout the state, which became effective with the start of the current fiscal year July 1. In outlining this change for board members, clerk/treasurer Amanda Cardona noted how the governor’s reduction lowered the Village’s GRT rate to approximately 7.9 percent. She pointed out that the City of Truth or Consequences’ GRT rate is presently 8.3750-percent, and detailed a proposed ordinance aimed at bringing the Village’s GRT rate in alignment with T-or-C.

