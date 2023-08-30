The Village of Williamsburg Board of Trustees gathered for a special meeting Monday evening, August 28, and before moving into closed-door executive session discussions concerning property issues, joined in rendering a majority vote supporting an increase in the municipality’s gross receipts tax rate.
As previously reported, an action by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham implemented an across-the-board five-percent reduction in gross receipts tax rates throughout the state, which became effective with the start of the current fiscal year July 1. In outlining this change for board members, clerk/treasurer Amanda Cardona noted how the governor’s reduction lowered the Village’s GRT rate to approximately 7.9 percent. She pointed out that the City of Truth or Consequences’ GRT rate is presently 8.3750-percent, and detailed a proposed ordinance aimed at bringing the Village’s GRT rate in alignment with T-or-C.
In Ordinance No.132, which was approved by trustees for publication during their previous regular meeting August 10, Village authorities were seeking to make this adjustment.
As board members returned to the measure as their sole action item August 28, Cardona reiterated the reasoning behind the proposal. She emphasized how the proposed GRT increase was a minor correction, effectively raising the current rate by 7/16 of one-percent overall. She also noted how this increase could be made by the board without seeking voter endorsement, but could only be officially adjusted twice a year. After further pointing out how the change would make it easier for local contractors, vendors and others doing business in the community, Cardona told the board that if approved, the new GRT rate would likely become effective January 1, 2024. This stated, the clerk/treasurer relayed how state tax and revenue authorities are currently experiencing delays due to staff shortages and/or other issues, and said processing could push implementation of an approved ordinance to July 1, 2024.
Acknowledging these points, trustees indicated a readiness to proceed and with a formal motion to approve entered, joined in rendering a 3-to-1 vote in support of the motion. As in the board’s approval for publication, trustee Misty Gustin cast the sole dissenting vote, maintaining a voice for her expressed opposition to the proposed increase.
•As noted, following this action, trustees adjourned into an executive session, which focused discussion on real property issues concerning Hogan’s Homesites along Riverside Drive and another issue pertaining to property along Veater Street.
After emerging from the closed-door session, trustees took no action before adjourning the evening’s special meeting.
