Documenting the costs of repairing flood damage to the Village of Williamsburg – whether it’s time and materials, debris removal, hiring equipment, buying gas – is key to being properly reimbursed by the state.
This was the oft-repeated advice of Ira Pearson, construction observer with the engineering firm Wilson & Company, to the Williamsburg trustees at their Aug. 13 meeting.
Pearson toured the areas of damage with representatives of the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) shortly after the flood to document the damage in both Truth or Consequences and Williamsburg. A total of 16 sites were identified in all, five of them in Williamsburg, each with multiple items of damage.
“We wanted to make sure the village was separate and had its own sites,” Pearson said, “You don’t want to be going back and forth between the village and the city.”
Pearson noted that the DHSEM would reimburse up to 75 percent of the costs, again hinging on proper documentation. He said he’d often been asked if the reimbursement could include improvements to the sites, beyond repairing the damage.
“The state doesn’t reimburse you to make it better,” Pearson pointed out. “They reimburse to make it how it was before the event happened.”
A case in point was the asphalt washed away on Rio Grande, coming off Broadway, one of the designated sites of damage. It is one of the areas where the water collects. The state would cover the costs of tearing up and repaving, said Pearson, but would not pay for upgrading the drainage. (Trustee Lee Wedgwood noted that drainage was part of the village’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan.)
The 800 Canal is another site of damage. “You have documentation showing you have maintained your portion of the canal, spent money on it in the past, from Broadway all the way to the River,” said Pearson. This, he said, would enhance the reimbursement process.
Pearson noted that Williamsburg Park, another site of damage, took on water and debris from the culvert running from the off ramp of I-25 and breaching the berm between the park and the holding area, which is where most of the flooding came from.
“It is important to keep track of the time and materials. Did you have to hire trucks to haul it away, to rebuild the berm? Tracking is very important for when we submit for reimbursement,” noted Pearson.
Several of the Trustees received damage to their personal properties. Mayor Pro-tem Majorie Powey, who lives on hard-hit Hyde Street, says she sustained thousands of dollars of damage to her property. She expressed frustration over the county not applying to FEMA for a disaster designation.
Pearson said the village would fix the damage back to where things were before the flood. “But if we are going to get another hundred year flood in seven years,” he said, “we are going to have to seek some type of mitigation and funding so this doesn’t happen again.”
