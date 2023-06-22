Chris Muirhead & Bd 2-3 col w-story.tiff

FISCAL FINALE - Modrall Sperling attorney Chris Muirhead outlined a pending ordinance, for the Village of Williamsburg’s board of trustees during their regular meeting Thursday, June 15. This measure will finalize a combined $4.1 million loan and grant agreement with the US Department of Agriculture, and set the wheels in motion for the municipality’s much-anticipated wastewater system renovation project.

The afternoon’s meeting also board approval of an election resolution, which assure three available municipal posts will appear on the upcoming November 7 local election ballot. 

 

Although the Village of Williamsburg’s Board of Trustees took no direct action during their June 15 regular meeting, members were alerted to the pending finalization of project funding and familiarized with preparations for the municipality’s much-anticipated wastewater system renovation project.

Modrall Sperling attorney Chris Muirhead was on hand for the afternoon’s session and told the board officials with the US Department of Agriculture had approved the project’s funding and were prepared to move forward with the wastewater system improvements. 

