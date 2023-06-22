Although the Village of Williamsburg’s Board of Trustees took no direct action during their June 15 regular meeting, members were alerted to the pending finalization of project funding and familiarized with preparations for the municipality’s much-anticipated wastewater system renovation project.
Modrall Sperling attorney Chris Muirhead was on hand for the afternoon’s session and told the board officials with the US Department of Agriculture had approved the project’s funding and were prepared to move forward with the wastewater system improvements.
After briefly outlining the planned upgrades, Muirhead noted how the USDA funding would allow the village to pay off an interim funding agreement with the Rural Communities Assistance Corporation. He went on to review a proposed ordinance, which authorizes the issuance of a loan $1.249 million municipal bond, which will establish a loan Williamsburg will be able to repay over a 40-year agreement period, with a set interest rate of 1.375-percent for the duration.
In addition to the low interest rate, Muirhead emphasized how this funding agreement would be beneficial for the village by only pledging net revenues derived from wastewater service fees. In the future, should the community’s fees prove insufficient to cover the USDA funding payments, he said the village would be required to impose fee increase to assure continued payment. He further noted that there would be no penalties for early payments and suggested the community could move toward an early payoff of the loan if conditions warrant and such a move is desired.
In response to a question from mayor pro-tem Majorie Powey about who would be buying the Village’s bonds, Muirhead said in this case the bonds would be held by the federal government, promising stability for the agreement.
After another question by trustee William Frasier regarding the accumulated funding was satisfactorily addressed, Muirhead said a formal ordinance would be presented to the board for publication in July. Once published, the measure will again return to trustees for a formal public hearing, before final consideration is given to the proposed funding agreement.
ELECTION RESOLUTION
Trustees unanimously approved Resolution No. 16, formally declaring that three municipal posts will be available for candidates on the upcoming November 7 local election ballot. Clerk/Treasurer Amanda Cardona said this year’s ballot would include the four-year mayoral post, and two four-year trustee positions.
Anyone interested in seeking one of these available positions must formally declare their candidacy at the Sierra County Clerk’s Office Tuesday, August 29.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND ITEMS
•With trustee Misty Gustin abstaining, board members rendered a 3-to-0 unanimous vote approving the vacation of a portion of Veater Street, (Ordinance 130).
•Clerk/Treasurer Cardona offered trustees an overview of the Village’s annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan process and noted that this year’s plan would be included on the board’s July meeting agenda for further consideration. She briefly reviewed projects included on previous year’s plans and offered options for trustees to examine before they begin finalizing this year’s priorities.
•During his regular report to the board, Sierra County Sheriff Joshua Baker announced his efforts to secure an official designation for the county as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. After pointing out continuing issues involving the trafficking of illegal aliens to and through Sierra County, he told trustees how this designation would open the door for considerable federal support and help to improve local law enforcement’s capabilities.
